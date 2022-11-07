Mattress Mack's World Series Bet: Dissecting the largest payout in sports history 

It's safe to say that Mattress Mack is living his best life. After placing an astronomical $10 million bet on the Houston Astros to win the World Series, the die-hard Houston fan cashed out $75 million, the largest payout in sports betting history.

br_betting @br_betting Mattress Mack made $10 million worth of bets on the Astros to win the World Series



He cashed for $75M. He’s giving away tens of millions of free furniture away. And he threw out the first pitch before the clinching game.



Legend. Mattress Mack made $10 million worth of bets on the Astros to win the World SeriesHe cashed for $75M. He’s giving away tens of millions of free furniture away. And he threw out the first pitch before the clinching game.Legend. https://t.co/WvhgCoH3xu

"Mattress Mack made $10 million worth of bets on the Astros to win the World Series He cashed for $75M. He’s giving away tens of millions of free furniture away. And he threw out the first pitch before the clinching game. Legend." - br_betting

James McIngvale placed a $3 million bet on the Astros to win the World Series at 10-1 odds on Caesars Sportsbook's mobile app. During the season, Mack added another $7 million in additional bets that contributed to his $75 million payout.

Ken Fuchs, the chief operating officer for Caesars Digital, in a press release, said:

"What can we say? We just wrote the biggest check in sports betting history to Mattress Mack for $30,000,000."

McIngvale is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture retail chain. The company was founded in 1981 in Houston, Texas, and its North Freeway location has become a Houston landmark.

Jim and his wife have donated countless dollars to charities throughout the United States and the Houston area. Gallery Furniture also supports Teachers’ Lounge Makeovers, the USO, the Houston Rodeo, the Salvation Army, Houston’s Mobile Stroke Unit, and many other charities.

Gallery Furniture @GFToday Astros RP Hector Neris on the interaction he had with Mattress Mack and the impact he has had on the city of Houston. Astros RP Hector Neris on the interaction he had with Mattress Mack and the impact he has had on the city of Houston. https://t.co/5A9WC0rS5T

"Astros RP Hector Neris on the interaction he had with Mattress Mack and the impact he has had on the city of Houston." - Gallery Furniture

Mack is famous for using the Houston sporting scene for promotions in his stores. This year's deal offered to refund any customer who spent at least $3,000 on furniture and also double their money if the Astros won the World Series.

James Leighton @JamesL1927 Want to see someone win $75m?



This is the moment last night when JIM ‘MATTRESS MACK’ MCILGVALE won the largest sport’s bet in history, as the Astro’s won the World Series.



Want to see someone win $75m?This is the moment last night when JIM ‘MATTRESS MACK’ MCILGVALE won the largest sport’s bet in history, as the Astro’s won the World Series. https://t.co/Ru98Cuc7l5

"Want to see someone win $75m? This is the moment last night when JIM ‘MATTRESS MACK’ MCILGVALE won the largest sport’s bet in history, as the Astro’s won the World Series." - James Leighton

Mattress Mack's gambling losses

While McIngvale has been the talk of the gambling community for his historic win, he has not always had the best of luck when it comes to massive wagers. Since January 2022, the 71-year-old businessman has lost almost $15.5 million in “bad bets”, including on the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals.

You can't win them all, but I'm sure he isn't complaining.

Poll : 0 votes