“Matty McDouble” "Well I hope he starts turning those doubles into homers" - Matt Olson on pace to break franchise doubles record this season, Atlanta Braves fans react

Atlanta Braves star first baseman Matt Olson has had a pretty solid season with Atlanta so far this year. The former 2021 All-Star has found a new home, with the Atlanta Braves picking him up this past off-season.

Olson, who entered the league back in 2016, spent his entire career in an Oakland Athletics uniform before being traded to the Atlanta Braves this past winter. He was a solid and reliable player for them until he exploded in 2021 and had a fantastic year, hitting .271 with 39 home runs and 35 doubles on the year.

Although Olson has only eight home runs so far this year, he is still putting up good overall stats, hitting .251 with an .805 OPS. However, he is leading all of Major League Baseball in doubles, with 27 in just 67 games played with the Atlanta Braves.

Matt Olson is currently on pace to hit 65 doubles this season, which would absolutely crush the Atlanta Braves' previous all-time single-season doubles record of 51, which was set by Hugh Duffy all the way back in 1894 when the Braves were still in Boston.

If he were to stay at this pace, he would have the most doubles hit in a single season since Nick Castellanos' 58 in 2019 and would be the first player ever to hit 60+ doubles in the modern era. Olson would also be just two shy of the all-time Major League Baseball record of doubles in a single season of 67, which was set by Earl Webb of the Boston Red Sox in 1933.

Matt Olson could potentially make history in just his first season with the Atlanta Braves, and this has Braves fans excited about what could come. Fans have even given him nicknames based on this performance.

Atlanta Braves fans are thriled to see what Olson could possibly do this season. This is what the fans had to say.

Matt Olson on pace to break doubles record, Atlanta Braves fans have mixed reactions

A lot of Atlanta Braves fans, although happy to see Olson in this position, are still a little disappointed with the lack of home runs he has hit. He only has eight this year, and coming from 39 last season, this does seem to be lacking.

However, there are still fans who are excited to see him do well and hope for him to keep it up.

Matt Olson is on pace to have a potentially historic season and could possibly become the first player since the 1930s to hit 60+ doubles. It will be exciting to see what Olson can accomplish this season for the Atlanta Braves.

