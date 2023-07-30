Max Scherzer Contract Details: Key details, numbers and fine print of Rangers' blockbuster acquisition

The Texas Rangers have sent a loud and clear message to the league with their trade for Max Scherzer. The Rangers are chasing the first-ever World Series in the club's 52-year history. They have not won the American League pennant since 2012 and the assertive move for one of the game's elite pitchers is a signal of intent from the organization.

Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and was a member of the Washington Nationals team that won the 2019 World Series. He has been selected to the All-Star Game on eight different occasions and led the National League in strikeouts in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The price for Scherzer was not cheap. The powerful righty is currently the highest-paid player in the league alongside New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander. Both players earn a whopping $43.33 million per year.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand So the Mets will pay ~$35 million of Scherzer’s salary through the end of 2024, while the Rangers will pay $22.5 million. That was the cost to acquire Luisangel Acuña in the deal.

Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the Mets prior to the 2022 season. The deal made him not only the most expensive pitcher in the league but also the most expensive player in the league.

The deal sees infield prospect Luisangel Acuna head to the Mets as part of the agreement.

Max Scherzer exercised a player option for the 2024 season as part of the trade

The 39-year-old waived his no-trade clause to push through the move to the American League West-leading Rangers. At the time of the trade, Scherzer had a player option for a third season at $43.3 million. He has exercised that option and will remain with the Rangers through the 2024 season.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Max Scherzer exercised his player option for the 2024 season and will be a Texas Ranger through the end of his contract, sources tell ESPN.

A noteworthy point from the recent deal is that the Mets will be covering a significant portion of Scherzer's contract. New York will be on the hook for $35 million of the veteran pitcher's salary over the next two seasons. The Rangers will be responsible for just $22.5M.

With the news that Shohei Ohtani was off the market, fans were waiting for a blockbuster trade. Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers will likely be the biggest deal of the deadline when all is said and done.