Max Scherzer Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for ring-chasing ace after reports of waiving no-trade clause

When Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $129 million deal with the New York Mets in the 2021 offseason, the three-time Cy Young Award winner became the highest-paid player in MLB history.

While the 36-year-old's 11-5 record in 2022 helped the team amass their first 100-win season since 1988, things have not been going as well this campaign. While Max Scherzer's 7-2 record alongside his 3.95 ERA are not bad, the Mets have been underperforming to a critical degree.

Now with a record of 36-43, the team now finds themselves sixteen games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

With the team appearing to be on the track to nowhere, rumors have emerged that the leftie Scherzer has waived his no trade clause. Today, we are taking a look at where Scherzer could be heading come deadline day, or sooner.

"NEWS: Max Scherzer could be willing to waive his no trade clause if the #Mets "Several industry sources have suggested he would waive it for the right situation. Regarding the size of Scherzer’s contract, the Mets could use Cohen’s riches to pay it down in hopes of landing a premium prospect in return." - GENY Mets Report

Top 3 landing spots for Max Scherzer

3, Baltimore Orioles

Five years ago, the Baltimore Orioles were the worst team in baseball. However, some shrewd draft selections alongside a very well-managed farm system has shifted the team's fortunes around. Now a contender in the AL East, the only question that remains in pitching.

The O's have a team ERA of 4.23, however, that number drops to 4.58 when only starter ERA is considered. By picking up a vet like Max Scherzer, the O's have a chance to bring a voice of experience to their young and dynamic pitching staff, as well as have a chance at bettering their starting pitching.

2, Arizona Diamondbacks

Had anyone said, before the season that the Arizona Diamondbacks would be leading their division by the end of June, few would have believed them. However, with a record of 48-32, that's exactly where the team stands.

Similarly to the Orioles, pitching has been the achilles heel of the D-Backs so far this season. Starter ERA is almost identical to Baltimore. The D-Backs might not have the budget to firm up Scherzer long-term, but if GM Mike Hazen moves a few things around, he might be able to nab Max Scherzer for the team's first postseason since 2017.

1, Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are at a crunch point. With mere months remaining on superstar Shohei Ohtani's contract, the team is throwing the kitchen sink at snapping their decade-long playoff drought.

Recently acquiring infielder Mike Moustakas, the team is serious about making a postseason run. Very much in the Wild Card race, acquiring a pitcher like Max Scherzer would take some of the pressure off of Ohtani, as well as supply a World Series champion's mindset to the inexperienced postseason side.

