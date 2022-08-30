"Maybe beat the bad team this time" "I just want it to stop" - New York Yankees fans anxious over upcoming series against the Los Angeles Angels

The New York Yankees are continuing their West Coast road trip with a series against the Los Angeles Angels. After splitting the previous series against the Oakland Athletics, Yankees fans are far more worried about the series than excited for it.

The Yankees' slump was thought to be over after they swept the New York Mets, but that may not be the case. If they cannot capitalize on this series against the Angels, the fanbase's anxiety will only increase. The three-game series will be the last game in August for both teams, who hope to go into September with momentum.

Yankees fans once believed their team to be unbeatable; now they lack confidence when taking on a team that's 18 games under .500.

After months of struggle, fans are reaching the end of their rope. Every fan wants to watch their team win meaningful baseball games. If only it was that easy.

At the very least, New York Yankees fans want to see a competitive set of games. While they should be able to win the series, even a strong effort would be appreciated.

Losing has become so common that Yankees fans have begun to expect it. Regardless of who the opponent is, it is difficult for some fans to get excited.

The chance to watch Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani play at the same time is special, regardless of their teams records.

Chris @Dacfare @Yankees @Hilton im only watching this series because of judge and ohtani mvp race @Yankees @Hilton im only watching this series because of judge and ohtani mvp race

The Los Angeles Angels are really only playing for pride at this point in the season, which makes them a dangerous opponent. If the New York Yankees do not take them seriously, it could easily become yet another series loss. A fate that many in the Yankees fanbase expect.

KHill @KevDawg673 @Yankees @Hilton Same tired lifeless offense, I bet. Hope the bats awaken, maybe they will since the Angels’ pitchers’ ERAs are under 5 🙄 @Yankees @Hilton Same tired lifeless offense, I bet. Hope the bats awaken, maybe they will since the Angels’ pitchers’ ERAs are under 5 🙄

Eli @itshardbeingeli @Yankees @Hilton New week, New way to find out how we'll get embarassed @Yankees @Hilton New week, New way to find out how we'll get embarassed

Amidst all the struggles of the New York Yankees, some of their fans are simply walking away from the team.

John Oless @JohnOless @Yankees @Hilton Now that football season's here, gonna have to start passing on Yankee games. This team is an excruciating bore to watch. @Yankees @Hilton Now that football season's here, gonna have to start passing on Yankee games. This team is an excruciating bore to watch.

A dominant showing against the Los Angeles Angels would go a long way towards reinvigorating the Yankees' despondent fanbase.

The Los Angeles Angels will likely get the best the Yankees have to offer, and that will make them very difficult to beat.

The New York Yankees need to win this series against the Los Angeles Angels

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics

With the Yankees' lead in the American League East shrunk down to 7.5 games, they need every win they can get. If they want to avoid the Wildcard round of the postseason, they need to get back on track.

The Angels won't make that easy for them, but the Yankees have all the talent they need to get the job done.

