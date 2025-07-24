“Maybe I’ll have to pull a Bobby Valentine today” - When MLB legend Ichiro Suzuki eagerly anticipated meeting Shohei Ohtani in person

MLB has had several iconic Japanese players over the years and former Seattle Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki is one of the top names among them. Despite being one of the biggest Japanese talents in the major leagues, Suzuki was eager to watch Shohei Ohtani from up close.
Ichiro Suzuki was in the latter stages of his career with the Mariners in 2018. With the Mariners set to face a Los Angeles Angels team featuring Shohei Ohtani, Suzuki was eager to be in the dugout.
However, Suzuki was taking up a new role as the assistant to the general manager ahead of the matchup against the Angels. The Mariners icon joked before the game that he might try a unique way to sneak into the Seattle dugout for a closer look at Ohtani.
“I was definitely very excited to see him for the first time in person,” Ichiro said. “Maybe I’ll have to pull a Bobby Valentine today. Today’s the day.”
Suzuki was referring to former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine's infamous disguise, which was used by the Mets skipper after he was ejected from the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999.
After Valentine was ejected for arguing a catcher's interference call, he later returned to the dugout with a hat, sunglasses, and donned a mustache in a disguised look. He was suspended for two games and fined $5,000 for his antics.
Mets celebrate Bobby Valentine's Day to remember iconic figure
Bobby Valentine is one of the most revered figures in Mets' history and the franchise remembers the iconic manager every year by celebrating Bobby Valentine’s Day on February 14.
Valentine helped the Mets to the ALCS in 1999 and followed it with a run through to the World Series in 2000. However, they were defeated by cross-town rivals the New York Yankees (4-1) in the Fall Classic. He remains a beloved figure in Queens despite being fired by the franchise in 2002.