Memorable nights with the Yankees to starring in reality TV: The story of Nick Swisher and his run-ins with TV shows 'HIMYM' and 'Sweet Magnolias'

During his twelve years playing pro baseball, Nick Swisher treated fans to some amazing moments. However, while many became used to seeing him compete day in and day out, few were aware of his side hustle.

During his time with the Yankees, one of the five teams that Swisher appeared with, Swisher featured in a pretty awesome cameo. In fact, Nick Swisher had more than one foray into showbiz.

Nick Swisher's most popular TV appearance came on a 2010 episode of How I Met Your Mother entitled "The Perfect Week." In the episode, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) tries to hook up with seven different women in one week.

During the scene in question, Barney is attempting to score his seventh and final woman of the week. Just as his friend Lily utters "there is no such thing as a jinx". Swisher makes an abrupt appearance. At the time, Swisher was a defending World Series champ, as his Yankees had deafeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2009 World Series to win their 27th title.

"Getting deeper in season two of "Sweet Magnolias" and I was shocked to see this Nick Swisher cameo..." - Seth Poho

Additionally, Swisher's wife, JoAnn Garcia is a star in the romantic drama The Sweet Magnolias. In February, 2022, fans noticed that her husband features in a cameo. Although his appearance was brief and his lines were short, the former New York Yankees star nonetheless added to his TV resume.

A native of Colombus, Ohio, Swisher began his career with the Oakland Athletics. In 2006, he hit .236 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs to finish sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting that year. A 2010 All-Star, Swisher retired after the 2015 fifteen season with 245 home runs, 803 RBIs, and a career batting figure of .249.

"September 8, 2009. Nick Swisher belts a walk-off home run" - NY Yankees Throwbacks

Consistency was the name of the game for Nick Swisher

While no serious fan will ever say that Swisher was a true impact player, he was able to produce consistent numbers wherever he played. The fact that many fans remember him, particularly for his role in the Yankees' 2009 World Series, speaks volumes. While it is unlikely that Swisher will be making a post-baseball career out of acting, he deserves full credit for giving acting a good try, and it's likely his wife agrees.