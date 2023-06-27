Merrill Kelly Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Diamondbacks pitcher placed on IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the most surprisingly strong teams this season, however, they will need to continue their winning ways without pitcher Merrill Kelly. On Tuesday, the team announced that they have placed the veteran starter on the 15-day IL with right calf inflammation. The move was made retroactively to June 25th.

Arizona Diamondbacks @Dbacks The #Dbacks recalled RHPs Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno, placed RHP Merrill Kelly on the 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation, retroactive June 25), and optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno following Sunday's game. The #Dbacks recalled RHPs Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno, placed RHP Merrill Kelly on the 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation, retroactive June 25), and optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to Reno following Sunday's game.

On Sunday, Merrill Kelly struggled in his start against the San Francisco Giants, giving up 10 hits and five runs over 5.0 innings. While it is unclear that the poor performance was a result of the calf injury, however, it appears that it could have been a factor.

The move will keep Kelly out of the rotation until after the All-Star break, which runs from July 7th to July 11th. The Arizona Diamondbacks made several moves in response to Kelly's injury, recalling both Kevin Ginkel and Justin Martinez from Triple-A Reno.

Justin Martinez, the team's 18th ranked prospect via Some notable @Dbacks roster moves today, including the placement of Merrill Kelly on the 15-day injured list.Justin Martinez, the team's 18th ranked prospect via @MLBPipeline , has been called up and is set to make his big-league debut. Some notable @Dbacks roster moves today, including the placement of Merrill Kelly on the 15-day injured list.Justin Martinez, the team's 18th ranked prospect via @MLBPipeline, has been called up and is set to make his big-league debut. https://t.co/67No2fA7CK

Another option that could replace Kelly in the Diamondbacks' rotation is right-handed prospect Brandon Pfaadt. One of the top pitching prospects in Arizona's system, Pfaadt struggled in his first stint in the MLB this season, posting an 0-2 record with a dreadful 8.37 ERA and 18 strikeouts this year.

A look at Merrill Kelly's solid season for the Arizona Diamondbacks so far in 2023

At 34 years old, Kelly seems to get better with age. So far this year, the five-year pro has been solid for the division-leading Arizona Diamondbacks. Through 95.0 innings this year, the veteran pitcher has posted a 9-4 record with a 3.22 ERA and 98 strikeouts.

He is top-10 in several important pitching categories. His nine wins have him tied with Zac Gallen, Marcus Stroman, Clayton Kershaw, and Spencer Strider for the most wins in the National League. He also currently sits 9th in the NL in ERA (3.22), and 7th in innings pitched (95.0).

David Garcia Jr ⚾️ @Freight_Train6 Depending on what happens between now and the all star break i wonder if the D-Backs go into the 2nd half of the season limiting Zac Gallen/Merrill Kelly’s innings so they aren’t burnt by September. Depending on what happens between now and the all star break i wonder if the D-Backs go into the 2nd half of the season limiting Zac Gallen/Merrill Kelly’s innings so they aren’t burnt by September.

