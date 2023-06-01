Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen has silently been dominating the last two seasons. Over his last 12 starts, Gallen has compiled a 10-1 record with a 0.68 ERA and a 0.68 WHIP.

He's the first pitcher to have 10 or more wins while having an ERA and WHIP under 0.70 since Walter Johnson did it in 1917. Gallen is a huge reason the Diamondbacks look like a brand-new team this season.

Reddit post

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Anytime somebody does something that hasn't been done in over 100 years is impressive. Gallen is in great company as Johnson was one of the best to take a big league mound.

Gallen has really turned it around since 2021, when he went 4-10 on the season with a 4.30 ERA. Since then, he hasn't had an ERA that has exceeded 2.80. He is pitching like a true ace now.

"That's my Milkman," one fan posted.

Reddit post

"As a Diamondbacks fan and someone from New Jersey, watching Gallen succeed makes me so happy," another fan posted.

Reddit post

Reddit post

Reddit post

Arizona Diamondbacks fans couldn't be happier to see Zac Gallen's recent success. He's putting his name in the hat to be a contender for the National League Cy Young Award.

Reddit post

Reddit post

Reddit post

Reddit post

Reddit post

Fans are excited to see the team have a dominant ace again. They haven't had a legitimate ace since Zack Greinke pitched for them in 2016-2019.

Zac Gallen isn't the only one performing great this season for the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks have gotten off to a fantastic start. They're in second place in the National League West, just a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They have two more games against the Colorado Rockies before they face a true test, the Atlanta Braves. If they can take the series from the Braves, they'd make believers out of everyone.

Aside from Gallen's dominance on the mound, the team is getting great play from many players. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been a menace at the plate for his new squad. Rookie Corbin Carroll has been another player who has played great this season.

The last time the Diamondbacks made the postseason was 2017, and they're looking to change that this season. If they keep playing like this, they will be a tough team to keep out of the playoffs.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes