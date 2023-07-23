New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was rumored to be traded before the trading season started. Also, before the trade deadline, there were rumors in MLB that the Mets might pay money to add players to their team.

Mark, however, dismissed all the rumors as "clickbait." In the post-match interview after the Boston Red Sox game, he said the following:

"I'm just not commenting on trades, I'm just not. I'm here to win with the Mets and nothing else. It's clickbait."

As to whether this is just smoke and mirrors is uncertain, but Max Scherzer needs to get going if the Mets are to make a playoff push.

Max Scherzer's display against the Red Sox sums up the Mets' season thus far

For a team struggling to find consistency, the series against the Boston Red Sox seemed like an opportunity. While the Red Sox have won more games than the Mets, they are bottom of the AL East the Mets fancied their chances against them.

The first game of the series went the Mets' way, finishing a tense 4-5 in their favor.

Saturday night, however, was nothing less than a nightmare for Max Scherzer and the Mets. The four home runs he gave up on Saturday brought his season total to 22 in 100 2/3 innings. Jarren Duran and Triston Casas each hit single home runs to start the first and second innings, giving Scherzer a 2-0 deficit.

This was the fourth time in Scherzer's career that he allowed four home runs in a single game. The previous time it had occurred was when he was pitching for the Nationals against the Braves on April 6, 2021.

The Red Sox came away with an 8-6 win and pushed their record to 52-47. Although they are bottom of the East, they still have a shot at saving their season, as the division is grouped close together. They are 6-4 in their last 10, and they will look at their upcoming game against the Mets as an opportunity.

The Mets, on the other hand, are a long way off from the 63-34 Atlanta Braves in the NL East. NY are 46-52 and if they are to make a playoff push, need to put together some form. They are 4-6 in their last 10 and after the upcoming game against Boston, have series against the New York Yankees, Washington Nationals and the Kansas City Royals.

These series will be pivotal for their season, and it will be interesting to see if the Mets can save their season. If are to string together some form, they have to get Max Scherzer firing.

