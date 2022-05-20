"Mets have to be cursed" "Just fell to my knees in Arby's" - New York Mets fans devastated after Max Scherzer injury, consider the club cursed

During the sixth inning of the New York Mets versus St. Louis Cardinals game on Wednesday, Mets ace Max Scherzer exited the game with an apparent injury. Scherzer, with two outs, signaled over to the Mets' dugout for the training staff as it was clear that he could not pitch anymore. Fast forward to Thursday morning, and information has been released that Scherzer has injured his oblique, an injury that could sidelide him for up to a month.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets

"Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time midded. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets" - @ Jon Heyman

The New York Mets have had a recent history of their players not being able to stay on the field, and this season is starting to looks like a typical Mets year, a talented team plagued with injuries. Mets ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has been hurt since the start of the season, with no timetable for his return. Add this to Sherzer's injury, and it is no suprise that Mets fans on Twitter are going insane.

New York Mets Fans react to Sherzer's injury

MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Mets have to be cursed. Not even Uncle Steve can stop that twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Mets have to be cursed. Not even Uncle Steve can stop that twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"Mets have to be cursed. Not even Uncle Steve can stop that" - @ MichiganYankees

This Twitter user, along with thousands of Mets fans, believes the team is cursed. They also say that "Uncle Steve," Mets owner Steve Cohen, can fix what is going on. No amount of money can fix constant player injuries.

Nick @NickZararis Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Just fell to my knees in Arby’s twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Just fell to my knees in Arby’s twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

"Just fell to my knees in Arby's" - @ Nick

This New York Mets fan said that he just collapsed in the middle of Arby's to seek out a higher power. Let's hope that helps.

FOX Sports 97.9/1230 @FoxSports979 Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets The hits keep on coming for the Mets, and we're not talking the batters. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… The hits keep on coming for the Mets, and we're not talking the batters. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"The hits keep on coming for the Mets, and we're not talking the batters." - @ FOX Sports 97.9/1230

This Fox Sports affiliate made a sly joke about Scherzer's injury. Now the real question is, are they joking about all of the Mets batters that have gotten hit by pitchers so far this season?

RayBlakk @RayBEsq1 #nymets #Scherzer twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Love my Mets fans but damn were miserable ppl 🤣. McGill comes back next week, Max will be out a month or so. Bassit, Walker, Cookie, Peterson, Williams AND Mcgill(next week) can hold the fort down. Relax. #Mets Love my Mets fans but damn were miserable ppl 🤣. McGill comes back next week, Max will be out a month or so. Bassit, Walker, Cookie, Peterson, Williams AND Mcgill(next week) can hold the fort down. Relax. #Mets #nymets #Scherzer twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"Love my Mets fans but d**n were miserable ppl. McGill comes back next week, Max will be out a month or so. Bassit, Walker, Cookie, Peterson, Williams AND Mcgill (next week) can hold the fort down. Relax." - @ Ray

This New York Mets fan is angry about Scherzer potentially being out for a month. However, he is optimistic and gives a lot of praise to the rest of the Mets' rotation, saying they are good enough for now.

CRANJlS @18Hawse Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets If this ain’t a sign that the training staff gotta go then idk what is… twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… If this ain’t a sign that the training staff gotta go then idk what is… twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

"If this ain't a sign that the training staff gotta go then idk what is..." - @ CRANJIS

This Twitter user believes the training staff is at fault for all of the Mets' injuries. They could be on to something, because there is no reason this many players should be getting hurt. Maybe the staff needs to train the players better.

Zak @Zak4B Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets The Ray Ramirez curse lives on twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… The Ray Ramirez curse lives on twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

"The Ray Ramirez curse lives on" - @ Zak

This New York Mets fan brings up longtime former Met trainer Ray Ramirez. Ramirez was the trainer in the 2000s and 2010s who saw a plethora of injuries from the club, most notably the injuries that ruined David Wright's career.

bryce🐥☭ @joseaIvarado Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets oh they're finished twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… oh they're finished twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

"oh there finished" - @ Bryce

This user claims the Mets are finished after Scherzer's injury. Although the New York Mets currently sit in first place in the National League East, they could easily slip if their players keep getting injured.

kim 🪩 @lfgmkim Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets Max Scherzer does indeed have an oblique injury. That injury can have a wide variance for time missed. No official word yet but it can take a month, or more, in many cases #mets i am going to overreact to this information unless given a reason not to twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… i am going to overreact to this information unless given a reason not to twitter.com/jonheyman/stat…

"i am going to overreact to this information unless given a reason not to" - @ Kim

This fan said they will continue to overreact to Scherzer's injury. I mean, with everything that has happened to the New York Mets in recent history, maybe its safe for Mets' fans to expect the worst.

Max Scherzer's injury is really a tragic thing to see for the New York Mets, and all of Major League Baseball in general. Scherzer has always been an electric arm to watch, and he was putting up insane numbers before he got hurt. It is going to be rough month without seeing Scherzer on the bump for the New York Mets.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt