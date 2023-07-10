The New York Mets' six-game winning streak ended on Saturday after losing against the San Diego Padres. Even after Padres' Blake Snell departed the game after six innings, the Mets' situation didn't significantly improve. The Mets had scored 16 runs over the previous two games.
It seems like the Mets finally ran out of steam after winning six straight games. Two of the previous three wins were come-from-behind victories.
The Mets' first setback on this road trip came in a 3-1 loss to the Padres at Petco Park, where they had only three hits overall and struck out 17 times. Mets fans were disheartened after their team's winning streak ended.
Here's how the fans took to Twitter to show their frustration and heartbreak.
New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres - Game Summary
San Diego Padres reserve infielder Matthew Batten helped snap the Mets' six-game winning run in his first at-bat of the year on Friday night at Petco Park.
Batten's home run was accompanied by a strong outing by left-hander Blake Snell, who shut out the Mets for six innings.
San Diego's second baseman, Batten, who had only recently been brought up from Triple-A El Paso, took a changeup and drove it over the left field fence.
Against Snell, the Mets struck out 11 times. The Mets (42-47) finally got on the board in the seventh inning when Francisco Alvarez launched his 17th home run of the year off right-hander Luis Garcia. After Johnny Bench's 26 career home runs, his 17 are the second-most by a catcher under 21.