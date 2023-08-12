New York Mets slugger Daniel Vogelbach had a night to forget as he was booed off the field by his own fans during Friday's defeat to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were shut out by the Braves bullpen, with Vogelbach putting in an especially disappointing performance.

The slugger struck out four times in the game and didn't manage to record a single hit in five at-bats on the night, causing fans to boo him and call for him to be DFA'd.

Vogelbach was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2011 MLB Draft and was later traded to the Seattle Mariners, where he made his major league debut in 2016. He stayed in Seattle for five years before being traded to the Blue Jays in 2020 and going on to play for three different teams in the next three years.

He was traded to the Mets in July 2022, who exercised the option with him for the 2023 season.

However, the Mets have been far below expectations this year. Having made a decent postseason run in 2022, they are now fourth in their division with slim chances of making the postseason. Vogelbach has been especially disappointing and continued his poor form on Friday.

The entire Mets lineup gave several opportunities to get on the scoreboard, with their designated hitter missing the best chances. He was booed off by the Mets fans at the end of the disappointing night and was further slammed on social media.

"I’ve been watching MLB for three decades and he is BY FAR the worst player I have ever seen," wrote one fan on Twitter. "He is a disgrace to baseball," added another.

Daniel Vogelbach's future remains uncertain as the Mets spiral further down the NL table

Friday's performance against the Atlanta Braves could well be seen as the turning point in Daniel Vogelbach's time with the New York Mets. it was the first time that the fans were so convinced about him not belonging in their lineup. After all, he is a $1,500,000 slugger who has arguably offered little to nothing in return this season in the MLB.