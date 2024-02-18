Mets’ Jeff McNeil's custom $39,130 Ford Bronco gifted by Francisco Lindor is ultimate beast with revolutionary 'GOAT Mode'

New York Mets slugger Jeff McNeil has been playing with the organization since making his debut in July 2018. During this stay, he forged close bonds and one of his friends gifted him a customized automobile.

Back in November, an automobile dealer from Southern California called McNeil to let him know that his friend had bought him a car and they needed to know where McNeil wanted the delivery of a customized Ford Bronco.

“The guy on the phone says, ‘Hey, your buddy bought you a car, we just need to know where to send it,’” McNeil said to The New York Post on Friday.

The friend was none other than shortstop Francisco Lindor, who took a bet 1.5 years ago that he would gift him a car if he won the batting title. In 2022, McNeil won the National League batting title. Among all qualified hitters, he averaged .326 and became the first Mets slugger since Jose Reyes in 2011 won the title.

“It’s nice to go and look at it because I know what it means: I won the National League title,” McNeil said. “It means a lot, so I am enjoying it.”

According to Ford's website, the 2024 edition of the Ford Bronco starts at $39,130, which McNeil now uses to drive around his local community in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Jeff McNeil's injury update after he injured his elbow in 2023

Back in September 2023, Jeff McNeil's season was cut short after being placed on the injured list due to a partially torn UCL in his left elbow. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in late September.

The Mets second baseman took a few months off and is nursing the injury with physical therapy and rest. Ahead of spring training, McNeil said that he is confident that the injury won't require surgery and mentioned to reporters that he is “Healthy right now, no problems at all."

“It’s a symptom-based kinda injury and I have no symptoms at all,” McNeil said.

“Doctors said it is something that may flare up day-to-day, might have a day where it’s a little bit bad,” he said. “But hitting three or four times a week this offseason didn’t have any problems with it. So, I’m really confident with that going into this year.”

The Mets coaching staff will be relieved by this update, as they hope to see a better and healthier season from Jeff McNeil.

