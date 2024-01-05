New York Mets Rumors: Club willing to trade $7,000,000 veteran in the off-season, per insider

The New York Mets are willing to move on from veteran slugger Omar Narvaez, per Mike Puma. New York is reportedly telling other teams in the league that they are open to trading the left-handed hitting catcher. He is set to work on a $7 million deal for the 2024 season.

Narvaez is coming off a 2023 season where he appeared in only 49 games. He hit .211/.283/.297 during that stretch, with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Omar Narvaez had a roadblock in the Mets' system. After coming off a calf strain during the 2022 season, New York called up their top-catching prospect, Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez initially struggled, but he ended up hitting the second-most home runs on the team last season.

While Navarez has struggled at the plate lately, he has not been behind the plate. He is regarded as an above-average pitch framer, something that could disappear with the rumors of robot umpires.

It is unclear whether any team is interested in signing Narvaez. He would likely serve in a backup role if he moves on from the Mets.

Mets looking to move on from Omar Narvaez ahead of important season

There is no denying the Mets had a failure of a 2023 season. They finished the year with a 75-87 record, putting them 29 games behind the division-winning Atlanta Braves.

The team were sellers at the trade deadline, unloading both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. It was tough for fans to see both pitchers lighting it up in the postseason after they were traded.

After such a lackluster season, all eyes will be on this team for the 2024 season. The fanbase and ownership desperately want to see the team return to glory, and cutting salaries like Omar Narvaez's could help do the trick.

So far, New York has done a solid job filling some of the holes they had. They signed Luis Severino to a one-year deal and recently signed Harrison Bader to help in the outfield.

Unfortunately, they will be without infield prospect Ronny Mauricio, who suffered a devastating knee injury in December. After undergoing surgery, he will miss the next eight to 12 months.

Whether the team will address the issue in free agency or move somebody like Jeff McNeil to second base is unclear. There are a handful of quality middle infielders without a home for the 2024 season that could make sense.

