“Mets are liking the Chop House” “Big game Lindor strikes again“ - New York Mets fans are hyped over Francisco Lindor's homer against the NL East's second-seed Atlanta Braves

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor just hit an absolute bomb to put New York up 4-0 over the Atlanta Braves. This series for the Mets and Braves is crucial as the race for the National League East tightens.

The New York Mets got out to one of the best starts in Major League Baseball this season. They earned a huge lead in the NL East very early on in the year, and it appeared they would run away with the division. Earlier this season, the Atlanta Braves seemed almost an afterthought for the NL East.

However, a lot has changed this past month and a half. Since getting superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. back from the injured list in late May, Atlanta has been red hot. They currently sit just 1.5 games behind the Mets for first place in the division.

As it is now later in the season, this series between the Mets and Braves is crucial for both teams. If New York were to get swept, they would lose their first place spot. New York took game one to avoid the sweep but lost to the Braves in the second game of the series.

The Mets got to an early lead during the rubber game against the Braves. That lead quickly grew to 4-0 when Francisco Lindor blasted a three-run jack into the right field stands. This marks Francisco Lindor's 16th home run of the season.

Once labeled a disappointment, Lindor has grown on Mets fans. He almost never misses a game and is a true five-tool player in the MLB. He is always positive and provides a great locker room presence as well. Now, most Mets fans love having Lindor on the squad. Here is what Mets hans had to say about Francisco Lindor's shot.

Mets fans are hyped over Francisco Lindor's blast

When Lindor signed his mega-deal with the New York Mets after the 2020 season, it was very controversial. Now that Lindor has been a Met for almost two seasons and he has barely missed time, fans are saying that he is worth the money.

The 2022 All-Star rosters for each league got released yesterday. Although the Mets have four All-Stars, Lindor did not make the team.

There were even Atlanta Braves fans in the comments showing their respect to this home run blast.

It was great to see this shot from Francisco Lindor. He has put New York in a great position to beat Atlanta. It is going to be a very interesting battle in the NL East as the regular season winds down.

