MLB fans were shocked when the news of Kris Benson being assaulted by his wife Anna broke out in 2013. But even before the incident, signs of toxic behavior were shown in a 2007 interview with FHM magazine.

Anna was interviewing Kris for FHM magazine and asked her former husband several questions. One of the questions was if the pitcher ever got nervous that Anna would actually sleep with his teammates.

"Do you get nervous when I go on shows like Howard Stern and say that I'll sleep with all of your teammates if you cheat on me?" Anna asked.

Kris Benson replied:

"I get some butterflies in the stomach. But I think you handle that stuff well. The thing is, you've always told me that. It's been a running joke since we started going out. It caught the people who aren't really in our circle by surprise."

Anna had previously made it clear to the former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher that if he ever cheated on her, she would sleep with all his teammates.

Kris Benson's reply to the question was not at all what most people expected. Saying that this was something he often hears from Anna and a running joke should perhaps have been a red flag. Benson also noted that it was something that caused surprise to all those who didn't know the couple very well.

They were together for 12 years before divorcing in 2012. It was in 2013 when the story broke that Anna Benson (now Anna Warren) had attacked her ex-husband. Kris has not been married since.

When Kris Benson said that if given permission, he would cheat on his wife

During the same interview, Kris Benson revealed that the couple often used to joke about cheating. He made it clear that it was a running joke among them and that all their friends were aware of it. But his ex-wife once said the same thing during an interview with Howard Stern on his radio show.

He acknowledged that her statement must have caused confusion to all the listeners who weren't aware of the fact that it was mostly a joke.

"But our friends hear that all the time. I guess now that Howard Stern's on satellite radio, there's no limit to what you can say" Benson said.

Anna brought up another question: If she would let him cheat on her once, who would it be with? However, she made it clear that this was hypothetical and something that wouldn't happen.

"If I did ever let you cheat on me, and I never will, who would you pick to do it with?"

The pitcher replied with the name of, the 2007 Miss Oklahoma winner. Benson said that it was because she also won the Miss America pageant. Benson also added that he was one of the people who had initially scouted the pageant winner.

"Miss Oklahoma. She won the Miss America pageant, didn't she? I had her scouted out from the beginning" was Kris Benson's reply.

It was a strange interview, and while it's never right nor easy to judge a marriage (as marriage can be complicated), most readers came away with more questions than answers.

