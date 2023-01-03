Ranking the 5 fastest pitchers in MLB

Pitching is a position of skill, strategy, and accuracy. Even as the position continues to evolve, the fastest pitchers in the league continue to dazzle fans. With pitchers continually hitting triple digits in the modern game, it begs the question: just how hard can a human being throw?

The fastest pitch ever recorded in the MLB belongs to Aroldis Chapman. Nicknamed the "Cuban Missile," Chapman was recorded throwing a pitch that clocked in at 105.8 mph on Sept. 24, 2010.

With pitchers continuing to throw harder and harder, it seems that the fastest pitch in history may be a record that will continue to be broken.

"Aroldis Chapman, 105.1 MPH Fastball (2010)." - Rob Friedman

During the 2022 season, three pitchers averaged over 100 mph on their fastballs, with two others on the cusp of cracking triple-digits. Here is a closer look at the five fastest pitchers in the MLB last season.

#1 Jhoan Duran was the fastest pitcher in the MLB last season (100.8 mph)

It was a rookie season to remember for Jhoan Duran and the Minnesota Twins. The 24-year-old out of the Dominican Republic threw 67.2 innings for the Twins, pitching to a 2-4 record with eight saves. He also recorded 89 strikeouts while posting a 1.86 ERA.

The electric right-hander averaged 100.8 mph with his fastball last season. Duran may find himself in the closer role for the Twins in 2023 after Jorge Lopez struggled following his acquisition from the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB @MLB You read that right, Jhoan Duran is tossing 103. You read that right, Jhoan Duran is tossing 103. https://t.co/PAQmUKdL7F

"You read that right, Jhoan Duran is tossing 103." - MLB

#2 Andres Munoz, 100.2 mph

Andres Munoz enjoyed a true breakout season for the Seattle Mariners last season. The hard-throwing righty averaged the second-fastest pitch last year, finishing the year with a 100.2 mph average velocity on his fastball.

Munoz became an important member of the Mariners bullpen, helping Seattle reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. The 23-year-old's emergence also allowed the team to deal fellow relief pitcher Erik Swanson to the Toronto Blue Jays.

#3 Jordan Hicks, 100.1 mph

The final pitcher to average triple-digits, Jordan Hicks struggled for the St. Louis Cardinals. Unlike Jhoan Duran and Andres Munoz, Hicks had a difficult season, posting a 3-6 record with a 4.84 ERA for the Cardinals.

While he averaged over 100 mph on his fastball, his ERA left much to be desired for St. Louis. Through 61.1 innings, he recorded 63 strikeouts.

"Jordan Hicks has wiffle ball movement!" - St. Louis Cardinals

#4 Emmanuel Clase, 99.9 mph

You'd think the MLB statistics guys would just give him the 0.1 mph bump, but Emmanuel Clase finished with a 99.9 average velocity on his fastball in 2022. While he did not average 100 mph, Clase will be able to sleep at night knowing he led the MLB in saves last season with 42.

The 24-year-old was a force when entering the game from the bullpen. In 72.2 innings, Clase recorded 42 saves and 77 strikeouts, while posting a sparkling 1.36 ERA for the Cleveland Guardians.

"It’s Emmanuel Clase and Edwin Diaz. Massive gap.Everyone else." - La Mole

#5 Ryan Helsley, 99.6 mph

The fifth and final pitcher on this list, Ryan Helsley averaged 99.6 mph on his fastball last year for the St. Louis Cardinals. The second Cardinal on this list, Helsley enjoyed a better season than his teammate Jordan Hicks, posting an incredible 1.25 ERA.

Though he has the slowest average fastball velocity on this list, he did record the fastest pitch in the MLB last season. The 28-year-old reached 104 mph on a fastball against Josh Bell of the San Diego Padres. He also hit 103.4 mph, 103.2 mph, and 102.9 mph (twice).

