Mets sensation Francisco Alvarez delves beyond baseball with unexpected cameo in rapper Eladio Carrión's "RKO" music video

Of the myriad dissapointments that Mets fans had to endure in 2023, Francisco Alvarez was not one. Noted for a confidence typical of a much older player, the catcher recently showed that in addition to prowess at the plate, he also touts connections to the music industry.

On January 19, Latin trap artist Eladio Carrion released his music video for his song "RKO". A close inspection of the video reveals a cheeky cameo appearance from Alvarez.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Francisco Alvarez is featured in a new baseball-themed music video for the song “RKO” by Eladio Carrión @eladiocarry_on" - SNY Mets

Born in Kansas City to Puerto Rican parents, Eladio Carrion is well known in Latin American circles. His music combines elements of new-age Latin trap music with more classic reggaeton charm.

Carrion's video was filmed at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, and is imbued with a baseball flavor. In the scene in question, Francisco Alvarez is seen holding back reporters as Carrion walks down a hallway in the bowels of the stadium. Professional wrestler Randy Orton also features in the video.

A 22-year old native of Venezuela, Alvarez made a massive impact for the Mets in 2023. Called upon to fill the gap left by injured catcher Omar Narvaez, Alvarez hit .209/.284/.437 with 25 home runs and 63 RBIs. Needless to say, this offensive performance far exceeded Alvarez' expected offensive output for the season.

Expand Tweet

"Here’s the Spanish call of Francisco Álvarez’s first big league home run" - Mike Mayer

Despite Alvarez' own contributions, 2023 was not a pretty season for the Mets. Despite boasting the highest payroll in the game, the team finished with a record of 75-87, giving them the eighth-worst record in MLB, some 29 games back of their divisional foes, the Atlanta Braves, who carried the NL East once again.

A bright future exists for Francisco Alvarez

Before his 22nd birthday, Alvarez already had the chance to catch pitchers like Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, both future Hall of Famers. Moreover, his offensive production over the course of the 2023 season put even the most ambitious of expectations to shame.

Now making his debut in music, there is no limit to the kind of cache that Francisco Alvarez will be able to command as his career progresses. As for his team, it looks like they will be relying on his bat and glove more than ever during the 2024 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.