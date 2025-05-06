Mets skipper gives major update on Jesse Winker’s injury with possible IL timeline

The New York Mets are sweating on the fitness of Jesse Winker after the team received an injury update on the designated hitter as manager Carlos Mendoza delivered the news on Monday.

Ad

According to the Mets captain, Winker will be out for six to eight weeks after sustaining a Grade 2 oblique strain and was placed on 10-day IL. He suffered the injury the first game of the doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

"We didn't get good news, looking at a grade two oblique strain and they're telling us it's probably six to eight weeks," Cora said on Monday. "Obliques are tricky, we’ll feel it here."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Winker, who has been platooning as a designated hitter with Starling Marte all season, made his first start in the outfield on Sunday. He injured himself after making a throw from left field in the third inning of the game.

Mendoza said the team can cope in Winker's absence. They have options, with Marte likely to have more time as a DH.

“We have options,” he said. “Marte will see time, but we have to take care of him too. [Mark] Vientos, [Brandon] Nimmo, some of those guys will some reps there as a DH -- there’s a lot of different ways I can go there.”

Ad

Mets recall infielder in the wake of Jesse Winker's injury

The Mets have recalled third baseman Brett Baty from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Baty is a potential option for the National League East leaders in Jesse Winker's absence.

“It definitely helps having him back,” Mendoza said. “He can play some second, some third, another lefty bat for us. That allows me to move some guys around not only when I’m writing out the lineup, but when we’re making in game moves as well.

Baty was sent down to Triple-A to accommodate the return of Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez. The Mets gave Starling Marte the designated hitter role for the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More