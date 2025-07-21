Mets vs. Angels: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - July 21, 2025

The New York Mets are in an intense battle with the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East. The Mets cut down the Phillies' division lead to 0.5 games after a 3-2 win against the Cincinnati Reds in their last outing.
The Los Angeles Angels are coming into Monday's series opener on the back of a morale-boosting series win over the Mets' division rivals, the Phillies, over the weekend.
Mets vs. Angels prediction
Although the Mets dropped their previous series, they will be upbeat after a win against the Reds in the series finale to avoid a sweep. The Mets will have a significant advantage from the mound on Wednesday as Kodai Senga will take the ball for New York.
Senga boasts a league-best 1.39 ERA with a 7-3 record. The Mets ace had a scoreless outing in his last start, allowing four hits with four strikeouts. The Mets' offense will fancy its chances against Tyler Anderson.
Anderson is 2-6 with a 4.34 ERA this season. In his last start for the Angels, Anderson was picked for four earned runs in five innings.
Prediction: New York Mets 4, Los Angeles Angels 1
Odds
Money Line: Mets (-189), Angels (+156)
Run Line: Mets (+112), Angels (-134)
Total Runs: Over 9 (+100), Under 9 (-120)
Injury report
Mets
Starling Marte: 10 Day IL (Knee)
Jesse Winker: 10 Day IL (Back)
Max Kranick: 15 Day IL (Elbow)
Jose Butto: 15 Day IL (Illness)
Dedniel Nunez: 15 Day IL (Elbow)
Paul Blackburn: 15 Day IL (Shoulder)
Pete Alonso: day-to-day (Hand)
Angels
Christian Moore: 10 Day IL (Thumb)
Chris Taylor: 10 Day IL (Hand)
Robert Stephenson: 15 Day IL (Biceps)
Anthony Rendón: 60 Day IL (Hip)
Ben Joyce: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Hunter Strickland: 60 Day IL (Shoulder)
Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (Wrist)
Expert's picks
Despite a few mixed results in the last few weeks, betting on the Mets' defense with Kodai Senga on the mound is a reliable bet. With Pete Alonso likely to get back in the starting lineup on Monday, expect the Mets offense to pull through for Senga.
Money Line: New York Mets (+112)
Total Runs: Under 9 (-120)