Mets vs. Astros Game 3, Odds, Picks, Predictions, Probable Pitchers, Injuries - March 29, 2025

The New York Mets hit right back at the Houston Astros in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park. After losing Game 1, 3-1, as Juan Soto failed to put the 3-2 slider of closer Josh Hader into the bleachers. The 15-year, $765 million signee finally got one away, as he contributed to the Mets' 3-1 win.

The two teams face each other on Saturday in Game 3 to decide the outcome of the series.

Mets vs. Astros Game Odds

Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:

Money line: Mets +105 | Astros -125

Over/under: 8.5 runs

Spread: 8.5 (O: -118 | U: -102)

Mets vs. Astros Prediction

Both teams stack up pretty well against each other. The two close games so far tell that they are expected to have another on Saturday night.

The thing working in favor of the Mets is that Astros right-hand starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti is on the mound. The likes of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso will be licking on the prospect of facing him.

Meanwhile, with Griffin Canning on the mound for the Mets, the Astros' most right-handed hitters should be working the counts most of the time.

Thus, expect the Mets to win this decider.

Prediction: Mets 4, Astros 1

Mets vs. Astros Betting Insights

The Astros are the favorites entering this game. In similar situations last year, Houston was 67-52.

Moreover, when the odds are shorter than -115, the Astros were 65-49. Meanwhile, the Mets have won 45.3% of their 75 games when they were touted as the underdogs entering the game in 2024.

Mets vs. Astros: Starting pitchers

Mets starting pitcher: Griffin Canning

2024 stats: 6-13, 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP

Astros starting pitcher: Spencer Arrighetti

2024 stats: 7-13, 4.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP

Mets vs. Astros injuries

Mets injury report

Ronny Mauricio (SS) – 10-day IL

Paul Blackburn (SP) – 15-day IL

Candido Cuevas (SP) – Day-to-day

Bryce Montes de Oca (RP) – Day-to-day

Matt Rudick (CF) – Day-to-day

Adbert Alzolay (RP) – Day-to-day

Frankie Montas (SP) – 15-day IL

Sean Manaea (SP) – 15-day IL

Jeff McNeil (2B) – 10-day IL

Francisco Alvarez (C) – 10-day IL

Christian Scott (SP) – 60-day IL

Drew Gilbert (CF) – Out

Oliver Ortega (RP) – Day-to-day

Nick Madrigal (3B) – 60-day IL

Drew Smith (RP) – 60-day IL

Robert Dominguez (SP) – Out

Calvin William Ziegler (SP) – Out

Raimon Gomez (RP) – Out

Dangelo Sarmiento (2B) – Out

Jesus Baez (SS) – Out

Jose Rafael Peroza (3B) – Day-to-day

Astros injury report

Camilo Diaz (SS) – Day-to-day

J.P. France (SP) – 60-day IL

Forrest Whitley (RP) – 15-day IL

Kaleb Ort (RP) – 15-day IL

Cristian Javier (SP) – 15-day IL

Luis Garcia (SP) – 15-day IL

Shawn Dubin (RP) – 15-day IL

Taylor Trammell (LF) – 10-day IL

Pedro Leon (RF) – 10-day IL

Lance McCullers Jr. (SP) – 15-day IL

Nolan Devos (RP) – Day-to-day

Miguel Ullola (SP) – Day-to-day

Andrew Taylor (RP) – Day-to-day

Glenn Otto (RP) – Day-to-day

