Mets vs. Astros Game 3, Odds, Picks, Predictions, Probable Pitchers, Injuries - March 29, 2025

The New York Mets hit right back at the Houston Astros in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park. After losing Game 1, 3-1, as Juan Soto failed to put the 3-2 slider of closer Josh Hader into the bleachers. The 15-year, $765 million signee finally got one away, as he contributed to the Mets' 3-1 win.
The two teams face each other on Saturday in Game 3 to decide the outcome of the series.
Mets vs. Astros Game Odds
Here are the betting odds from BetMGM Sportsbook:
Money line: Mets +105 | Astros -125
Over/under: 8.5 runs
Spread: 8.5 (O: -118 | U: -102)
Mets vs. Astros Prediction
Both teams stack up pretty well against each other. The two close games so far tell that they are expected to have another on Saturday night.
The thing working in favor of the Mets is that Astros right-hand starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti is on the mound. The likes of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso will be licking on the prospect of facing him.
Meanwhile, with Griffin Canning on the mound for the Mets, the Astros' most right-handed hitters should be working the counts most of the time.
Thus, expect the Mets to win this decider.
Prediction: Mets 4, Astros 1
Mets vs. Astros Betting Insights
The Astros are the favorites entering this game. In similar situations last year, Houston was 67-52.
Moreover, when the odds are shorter than -115, the Astros were 65-49. Meanwhile, the Mets have won 45.3% of their 75 games when they were touted as the underdogs entering the game in 2024.
Mets vs. Astros: Starting pitchers
Mets starting pitcher: Griffin Canning
2024 stats: 6-13, 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP
Astros starting pitcher: Spencer Arrighetti
2024 stats: 7-13, 4.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP
Mets vs. Astros injuries
Mets injury report
- Ronny Mauricio (SS) – 10-day IL
- Paul Blackburn (SP) – 15-day IL
- Candido Cuevas (SP) – Day-to-day
- Bryce Montes de Oca (RP) – Day-to-day
- Matt Rudick (CF) – Day-to-day
- Adbert Alzolay (RP) – Day-to-day
- Frankie Montas (SP) – 15-day IL
- Sean Manaea (SP) – 15-day IL
- Jeff McNeil (2B) – 10-day IL
- Francisco Alvarez (C) – 10-day IL
- Christian Scott (SP) – 60-day IL
- Drew Gilbert (CF) – Out
- Oliver Ortega (RP) – Day-to-day
- Nick Madrigal (3B) – 60-day IL
- Drew Smith (RP) – 60-day IL
- Robert Dominguez (SP) – Out
- Calvin William Ziegler (SP) – Out
- Raimon Gomez (RP) – Out
- Dangelo Sarmiento (2B) – Out
- Jesus Baez (SS) – Out
- Jose Rafael Peroza (3B) – Day-to-day
Astros injury report
- Camilo Diaz (SS) – Day-to-day
- J.P. France (SP) – 60-day IL
- Forrest Whitley (RP) – 15-day IL
- Kaleb Ort (RP) – 15-day IL
- Cristian Javier (SP) – 15-day IL
- Luis Garcia (SP) – 15-day IL
- Shawn Dubin (RP) – 15-day IL
- Taylor Trammell (LF) – 10-day IL
- Pedro Leon (RF) – 10-day IL
- Lance McCullers Jr. (SP) – 15-day IL
- Nolan Devos (RP) – Day-to-day
- Miguel Ullola (SP) – Day-to-day
- Andrew Taylor (RP) – Day-to-day
- Glenn Otto (RP) – Day-to-day