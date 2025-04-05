Mets vs. Blue Jays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 5, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the New York Mets for the second encounter of their three-game series at Rogers Centre on Saturday evening. The Blue Jays have made a bright start in 2025 and have a .625 winning percentage after eight games. On the other hand, the Mets have been somewhat sluggish in the opening weekend, with a .571 winning rate after their first seven games.

Ad

Mets and Blue Jays recent form and records

As things stand, the New York Mets are 4-3 for the new season. They have some momentum heading into their contest on Saturday after winning their last two matches. They currently hold second place in the National League East with a two-game deficit behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have a 5-3 record for the 2025 campaign. Their four-game winning streak came to an end in their home opener on Friday after losing 5-0 in the first game of this series. They presently occupy second place in the American League East, lying just half a game behind the New York Yankees.

Ad

Trending

Players to watch

Starting Pitchers

Mets

Griffin Canning will make his second start for the New York Mets after signing a one-year deal with the team. The right-hander picked up a loss despite allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings in his first start of the year against the Houston Astros.

Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt made a solid start after a disappointing 2024 campaign. The veteran right-hander pitched 6.0 innings and allowed just one run despite giving up eight hits and two walks in his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles last month.

Ad

Pete Alonso has already hit three home runs this season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Must-Watch Hitters

Ad

Mets

Pete Alonso has been the best hitter for the Mets so far this season, hitting with power as well as a high average. He has batted 7-24 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.183.

Juan Soto has not quite made the electric start that the Mets would have wanted, even though he has produced a few memorable moments. Soto has a .291 average over the Blue Jays in his career with five homers, 17 RBIs, and 21 runs scored.

Ad

Blue Jays

George Springer has been red hot for the Blue Jays lineup at the start of the 2025 season. The veteran outfielder currently has a .440/.517/.720 slash line with four extra-base hits, including a home run, along with five RBIs and an OPS of 1.237.

Andres Gimenez has seemingly rediscovered prowess with the bat after getting traded to the Blue Jays this season. The second baseman has batted 8-30 thus far with five extra-base hits, including two home runs, six RBIs, and an OPS of .986.

Ad

Mets vs. Blue Jays baseball betting odds

Moneyline

Spread Over/Under

Mets -130

-1.5 (+160)

Under 7.5 (-125)

Jays +110

+1.5 (-192) Under 7.5 (+106)



Ad

Mets vs. Blue Jays expert pick and game prediction

There may not be a lot of runs scored in this clash, as both teams will have two of their strongest starting pitchers taking the mound on Saturday evening. Canning and Bassitt have made a solid start to the campaign, and both pitchers could have another good outing in this game.

The Mets carry a lot of confidence after winning their past four games, especially after their imposing win on Friday. The Blue Jays will expect their offense to bounce back in this game after their disappointing performance in their lopsided defeat and draw level in the series.

Prediction: Mets 3, Blue Jays 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bobo P. Goswami Paranjoy Goswami (Bobo) is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience writing with publications such as Eagle Bet, India Bet and Paradine.



He has provided full coverage, match previews and betting tips on major tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, ICC World Cup, Indian Premier League and several others.



Bobo grew up supporting the Red Sox but has also been on the Phillies bandwagon for the past couple of years. He also roots for the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners.



While he hasn't played much baseball, Bobo's fascination with the sport started with an 8-bit Nintendo game, where he picked up the basic rules. He started watching live MLB matches on TV about 20 years ago and his love for baseball just grew by leaps and bounds from then on.



Bobo's favorite player was probably Tim Wakefield as not only was he the best knuckleball pitcher of his time, but he was also a Red Sox legend, an outstanding team player and a great human being. Among the current generation, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Scherzer and Bryce Harper get the nod.



Bobo's favorite moment in baseball history was when the Red Sox beat the Yankees before breaking their World Series curse in 2004. That said, Jackie Robinson's breaking the color barrier was the most important.



Outside of baseball, Bobo's interests include literature, comics, world history, science fiction, satire, classic movies, PC games, pets, playing sports, cycling, traveling, sightseeing and quiet reflection. Know More