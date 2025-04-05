Mets vs. Blue Jays: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 5, MLB 2025

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the New York Mets for the second encounter of their three-game series at Rogers Centre on Saturday evening. The Blue Jays have made a bright start in 2025 and have a .625 winning percentage after eight games. On the other hand, the Mets have been somewhat sluggish in the opening weekend, with a .571 winning rate after their first seven games.
Mets and Blue Jays recent form and records
As things stand, the New York Mets are 4-3 for the new season. They have some momentum heading into their contest on Saturday after winning their last two matches. They currently hold second place in the National League East with a two-game deficit behind the Philadelphia Phillies.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays have a 5-3 record for the 2025 campaign. Their four-game winning streak came to an end in their home opener on Friday after losing 5-0 in the first game of this series. They presently occupy second place in the American League East, lying just half a game behind the New York Yankees.
Players to watch
Starting Pitchers
Mets
Griffin Canning will make his second start for the New York Mets after signing a one-year deal with the team. The right-hander picked up a loss despite allowing just two runs in 5.2 innings in his first start of the year against the Houston Astros.
Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt made a solid start after a disappointing 2024 campaign. The veteran right-hander pitched 6.0 innings and allowed just one run despite giving up eight hits and two walks in his season debut against the Baltimore Orioles last month.
Must-Watch Hitters
Mets
Pete Alonso has been the best hitter for the Mets so far this season, hitting with power as well as a high average. He has batted 7-24 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.183.
Juan Soto has not quite made the electric start that the Mets would have wanted, even though he has produced a few memorable moments. Soto has a .291 average over the Blue Jays in his career with five homers, 17 RBIs, and 21 runs scored.
Blue Jays
George Springer has been red hot for the Blue Jays lineup at the start of the 2025 season. The veteran outfielder currently has a .440/.517/.720 slash line with four extra-base hits, including a home run, along with five RBIs and an OPS of 1.237.
Andres Gimenez has seemingly rediscovered prowess with the bat after getting traded to the Blue Jays this season. The second baseman has batted 8-30 thus far with five extra-base hits, including two home runs, six RBIs, and an OPS of .986.
Mets vs. Blue Jays baseball betting odds
Mets vs. Blue Jays expert pick and game prediction
There may not be a lot of runs scored in this clash, as both teams will have two of their strongest starting pitchers taking the mound on Saturday evening. Canning and Bassitt have made a solid start to the campaign, and both pitchers could have another good outing in this game.
The Mets carry a lot of confidence after winning their past four games, especially after their imposing win on Friday. The Blue Jays will expect their offense to bounce back in this game after their disappointing performance in their lopsided defeat and draw level in the series.
Prediction: Mets 3, Blue Jays 5