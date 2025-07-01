Mets vs. Brewers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 1, 2025

The New York Mets will attempt to stop their downward spiral as they host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. Carlos Mendoza's contingent was on a free fall in June, as they tallied 13 losses out of their last 16 games to close out the month.
Clay Holmes would have the honor of stopping the surging Brewers, that has won eight of their last 10 games. On the other hand, Freddy Peralta will take the bump for Milwaukee in the curtain-raiser on the road. The Dominican hurler has posted an 8-4 record with a 2.90 ERA across 17 starts this year.
Mets vs. Brewers recent form and records
With their aforementioned downward trajectory, the Metropolitans now sit in the runner-up spot in the NL East after a brilliant start to the season. The team holds a 48-37 record but has lost its last three games.
The Brewers, on the other hand, are one of the hottest teams in the National League. After a so-so start, they've climbed to second place in the NL Central standings with a 47-37 record and are just two games behind the division-leading Cubs for the top spot.
Mets vs. Brewers odds
Money Line: NYM (-116), MIL (+106)
Run Spread: NYM +1.5 (-204), MIL -1.5 (+167)
Total Runs: O 7.5 (-124), U 7.5 (+106)
Mets vs. Brewers injuries
NYM injury report
- Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Kodai Senga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)
- Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)
- Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Tylor Megill (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Griffin Canning (SP): 60-day IL (Achilles)
MIL injury report
- Brandon Woodruff (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
- Robert Gasser (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Connor Thomas (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Blake Perkins (CF): 60-day IL (shin)
- Nestor Cortes Jr. (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Garrett Mitchell (CF): 10-day IL (oblique)
Mets vs. Phillies projected lineup
NYM projected lineup
- Francisco Lindor (SS)
- Brandon Nimmo (LF)
- Juan Soto (RF)
- Pete Alonso (1B)
- Jeff McNeil (CF)
- Mark Vientos (DH)
- Brett Baty (3B)
- Luis Torrens (C)
- Ronnie Mauricio (2B)
- Clay Holmes (SP, 8-4 | 2.97 ERA | 75 K)
MIL projected lineup
- Sal Frelick (RF)
- Jackson Chourio (CF)
- Christian Yelich (DH)
- William Contreras (C)
- Brice Turang (2B)
- Rhys Hoskins (1B)
- Isaac Collins (LF)
- Caleb Durbin (3B)
- Joey Ortiz (SS)
- Freddy Peralta (SP, 8-4 | 2.90 ERA | 98 K)
Mets vs. Brewers picks and game prediction
Both Clay Holmes and Freddy Peralta have been impressive this season. Expect a tight battle between possible postseason adversaries in the series opener in Queens.
Run Line: NYM +1.5 (-204)
Total Runs: U 7.5 (+106)
Prediction: MIL wins, 2-1