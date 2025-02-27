Justin Verlander's brother Ben drops 4-word reaction on Clay Holmes’ impressive six scoreless innings this Spring

Justin Verlander is an All-Star starting pitcher who is headed for the Hall of Fame. He is not the only one in his family with Major League Baseball ties though, as brother Ben is an MLB analyst for Fox Sports.

Ben has been known to hype up Justin throughout his career, but he was focused on another pitcher on Thursday. Ben shared a post on X from SNY Mets about Clay Holmes and added a comment about how the New York Mets pitcher has looked:

"Clay Holmes has been 🔥."

Holmes dominated the Houston Astros on Thursday as he went 3.0 innings without giving up a run. The former New York Yankees reliever has pitched six innings of scoreless baseball in spring training as he looks to be ready for the regular season.

Justin Verlander will be starting for the San Francisco Giants during the 2025 MLB season after signing as a free agent this winter. He previously helped guide the Houston Astros to a World Series and has had a dominant career as a starting pitcher.

Verlander has made 526 appearances throughout his career, which began all the way back in 2005. He has racked up 262 wins, but he's unlikely to get to 300 before his career ends.

Justin Verlander's brother Ben makes bold prediction for 2025 season

Justin Verlander has received plenty of support from brother Ben throughout his career, and that was the case again on Feb. 16. Justin was getting some work in with the San Francisco Giants, and Ben made a bold prediction for how this season will go.

"Big year coming. Weird injuries last year never allowing him to get in the swing of things. Good the year before. Cy Young the year prior. He ain't done," Ben Verlander on brother Justin.

Verlander has won three Cy Young Awards and was the American League MVP in 2011 with the Detroit Tigers. The Giants are not expected to get an MVP-level performance from Verlander, but he can still be a huge influence this season.

