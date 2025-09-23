Mets vs. Cubs: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 23, 2025

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs start a pivotal three-game series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday evening as both clubs battle to improve their chances in the playoffs. The Cubs, who are 88-68, have been steady at home and still feature a balanced offense spearheaded by Michael Busch and Ian Happ.

Although the Mets come in 80-76 and need to be the club to get it done on the road, their high-powered offense led by Juan Soto and Pete Alonso makes them a formidable foe in any series. With David Peterson taking the hill against rookie phenom Cade Horton, Game 1 appears to be a tight struggle between two clubs looking for October baseball.

Starting Pitchers

David Peterson – Mets

Peterson’s season has been a grind, but he’s given New York solid innings. Sitting at 9-6 with a 3.98 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 167.1 IP, he mixes swing-and-miss stuff with frustrating inconsistency.

His road splits have been shakier, and keeping the ball in the park at Wrigley will be the key. When his slider is sharp, he can quiet even power-heavy lineups, but if he falls behind in counts, Chicago’s hitters could make him pay.

Cade Horton – Cubs

Horton has been a breakout arm for Chicago, posting an 11-4 record with a strong 2.66 ERA and 1.10 WHIP across 115 IP. He isn’t overpowering with strikeouts (95), but he thrives by pounding the zone and forcing weak contact.

At home, Horton has been especially reliable, turning Wrigley into a tough place for visitors. The Cubs trust him to control tempo, and with the division race heating up, his poise on the mound makes him their X-factor in this series.

Hot Hitters

Juan Soto - Mets

Soto remains the driving force in the New York lineup, elite on-base skills, plus power (42 homers in 2025), and he’s the matchup hitter the Cubs must neutralize to slow the Mets’ offense.

Seiya Suzuki - Cubs

Suzuki supplies middle-order pop and run-production for Chicago; his ability to drive gaps and deliver extra-base hits gives the Cubs an early chance to pressure opposing pitchers at Wrigley.

Injury Report

Cubs:

Owen Caissie – Concussion (7-Day IL)

Kyle Tucker – Calf (10-Day IL)

Daniel Palencia – Shoulder (15-Day IL)

Ryan Brasier – Groin (15-Day IL)

Miguel Amaya – Ankle (10-Day IL)

Justin Steele – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Mets:

Reed Garrett – Elbow (15-Day IL)

Tyrone Taylor – Hamstring (10-Day IL)

Frankie Montas – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Jesse Winker – Back (60-Day IL)

Max Kranick – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Dedniel Nunez – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Tylor Megill – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Griffin Canning – Achilles (60-Day IL)

Danny Young – Elbow (60-Day IL)

A.J. Minter – Lat (60-Day IL)

Nick Madrigal – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Drew Smith – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Christian Scott – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Current Odds

Run Line: Mets −1.5 (+166) / Cubs +1.5 (−205)

Total: Over 7.5 (−105) / Under 7.5 (−115)

Moneyline: Mets −101 / Cubs −120

Best Bet & Prediction

Cubs Moneyline (−120) Under 7.5 (−115) Mets +1.5 (+166)

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Mets 2

