Mets vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 6, MLB 2025

The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks are set to meet for Game 2 of the three-game series Tuesday night. This is a battle of two of the best teams in the National League, and New York picked up a 5-4 win in the series opener. New York improved to 23-13, while the Diamondbacks fell to 18-17.

Odds have been set for the second game of the series, and now is the time to make some predictions.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks prediction

Zac Gallen is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Mets have gotten nine home runs and 33 RBIs from Pete Alonso this season as he is leading the offense in a big way. New York is actually waiting on other sluggers to step up, but Alonso has been doing plenty of damage.

David Peterson (2-1, 3.06 ERA) is set to start for New York. The Mets have a team ERA of 2.91, and the pitching staff has been the strength of their team.

On the other hand, Arizona will send veteran Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.93 ERA) to the mound. Despite struggling in 2025, Gallen has the skills to turn around his season.

The offense for Arizona can put up runs in bunches, and that is what should be expected Tuesday night.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks 6, New York Mets 3

Mets vs. Diamondbacks odds

Money Line: New York Mets -105, Arizona Diamondbacks -115

Run Spread: Mets -1.5 (+150), Diamondbacks +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-135), Under 8.5 (+115)

Mets vs. Diamondbacks injuries

New York Mets injury report:

Jesse Winker (OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

A.J. Minter (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left lat surgery)

Danny Young (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow ligament sprain)

Paul Blackburn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)

Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right oblique)

Frankie Montas (RHP): 15-Day IL (High-grade right lat strain)

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report:

Corbin Burnes (RHP): Day-to-day (Right shoulder inflammation)

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Kendall Graveman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Mets vs. Diamondbacks picks

New York won the series opener, but things should shift a bit in this game. If you are making picks for this game, then focusing on the Diamondbacks is the way to go.

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -115

Run Spread: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-135)

