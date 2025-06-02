Mets vs Dodgers: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 2, 2025

Two World Series title contenders are set to meet up on Monday night as the New York Mets visit the Los Angeles Dodgers to start what is expected to be a thrilling series. These are two of the top teams in the National League, and there will be plenty of star power on the diamond in this matchup.

New York is coming into this series with a record of 37-22. On the other hand, Los Angeles is right behind them with 36-23. Here is a look at the odds for Game 1 of the series at Dodger stadium, and predictions that should be made.

Mets vs. Dodgers prediction

The New York Mets are starting to get some quality production from Juan Soto as he has belted a home run in two straight games. Francisco Lindor still leads the team with 13 home runs, and Pete Alonso is having a huge season as well.

Juan Soto is heating up- Source: Imagn

Paul Blackburn is going to make his season debut on the mound for the Mets, and that could spell some trouble. New York will need to slug their way to a win, but they can't keep pace with the Dodgers.

Dustin May will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has gone 3-4 with a 4.20 ERA this season. May has started to pitch better, and he will get some run support in this matchup.

Shohei Ohtani continues to put up massive numbers for Los Angeles as he leads the way with 22 home runs. Look for the Dodgers to have another big day on offense as they roll to a win.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, New York Mets 3

Mets vs. Dodgers odds

Money Line: New York Mets +145, Los Angeles Dodgers -175

Run Spread: Mets +1.5 (-145), Dodgers -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (+105), Under 9.5 (-125)

Mets vs. Dodgers injuries

New York Mets injury report

Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right oblique)

Paul Blackburn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)

Frankie Montas (RHP): 60-Day IL (High-grade right lat strain)

Jose Siri (OF): 10-Day IL (Fractured left tibia)

Drew Smith (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Mookie Betts (SS): Day to day (Left toe)

Michael Kopech (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Kirby Yates (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring strain)

Emmet Sheehan (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)

Edgardo Henriquez (RHP): 60-Day IL (Left metatarsal fracture)

Luis Garcia (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right adductor strain)

Tyler Glasnow (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Mets vs. Dodgers picks

This is going to be a great series, but focusing on the Los Angeles Dodgers is the way to go when making picks for Game 1.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -175

Run Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+120)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-125)

