Mets vs Dodgers: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 3, 2025

The New York Mets scraped out a hard-fought 4-3 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 on Monday in extra innings. The rematch of the National League Championship Series from last year will be a four-game encounter with the Dodgers aiming for parity in the series.

The Mets came into this series with resounding series victories against the Chicago White Sox and the Colorado Rockies. They are 38-22 but have gone just 14-15 on the road. The Dodgers, meanwhile, beat the Mets' crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees, over the weekend. They remain at the top of the NL West, but the gap has been reduced to 1.0 game to the San Diego Padres.

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2: Betting Odds & Weather

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:10 p.m. ET

Money Line: Dodgers -139

Over/Under: Over 9 runs

Weather: Mostly sunny, 66 degrees F, 15% chance of precipitation, 10 mph wind outwards

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Mets

Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side),

Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow),

A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat),

Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat),

Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique),

Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin),

Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers

Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (adductor),

Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Mookie Betts: day-to-day (toe),

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (hamstring),

Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Roki Sasaki: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (forearm),

Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Edgardo Henriquez: 60-Day IL (foot),

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Expected Lineups

Mets

SS F. Lindor [S] DH S. Marte [R] RF Juan Soto [L] 1B Pete Alonso [R] LF B. Nimmo [L] 3B Brett Baty [L] C F. Alvarez [R] 2B L. Acuna [R] CF T. Taylor [R]

Dodgers

DH S. Ohtani [L] SS Mookie Betts [R] 1B F. Freeman [L] C Will Smith [R] RF T. Hernandez [R] 3B Max Muncy [L] CF Andy Pages [R] LF M. Conforto [L] 2B Tommy Edman [S]

Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2: Prediction and Picks

The Dodgers will have veteran ace Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 6 SOs) on the mound. The 37-year-old has had three appearances this season, returning from injury. He looked fairly strong in his last start against the Cleveland Guardians. For the Mets, Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 72 SOs) will get his 12th start. He has earned just 3 runs in his last 10.1 innings pitched.

Mookie Betts' expected return on Tuesday will certainly boost the Dodgers' offense, which has looked a bit subdued since their 18-2 win on Saturday against the Yankees. Shohei Ohtani continues to deliver for them, having hit his 23rd homer in the opener.

Francisco Lindor was the hero on Monday for New York. He paces the team (.285 average) and also leads the team with the most homers (14). Pete Alonso has driven in 46 runs for the team.

Prediction: Dodgers 7, Mets 5

Picks: Dodgers -139, Over 9 runs

