Mets vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 27, 2025

The New York Mets came to the West Coast and shocked the San Francisco Giants, reducing their lineup to just one run in the first two games. The 61-44 Mets will look to complete the series sweep on the road, crucial for them as they lead the Philadelphia Phillies by 0.5 games.

Ad

At 54-51, the Giants cannot afford any more losing streaks as they are already 2.0 games behind divisional rivals, the San Diego Padres. The Padres hold the third NL Wild Card spot as the Giants have dropped nine of their last 12 games.

Mets vs. Giants Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Time: Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT at Oracle Park

Money Line: Giants (-111), Mets (-108)

Total Runs: Over/Under 7.5 runs

Ad

Trending

Weather: 62 degrees F, 1% precipitation, Wind 11 mph out

Mets vs. Giants Game 3: Injuries & Lineups

Injuries

Mets

Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip),

Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back),

Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder),

Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles),

Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin),

Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow),

A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat),

Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder),

Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow),

Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Ad

Giants

Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow),

Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring),

Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique),

Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Expected Lineups

Mets

LF B. Nimmo L SS F. Lindor S RF Juan Soto L 1B Pete Alonso R CF Jeff McNeil L DH Mark Vientos R 2B Brett Baty L C F. Alvarez R 3B R. Mauricio S

Giants

CF Jung Hoo Lee L LF Heliot Ramos R DH R. Devers L SS Willy Adames R 3B Matt Chapman R RF M. Yastrzemski L 1B W. Flores R 2B C. Schmitt R C P. Bailey S

Ad

Mets vs. Giants Game 3: Prediction and picks

The Giants are expected to have a bullpen game on Sunday night with Matt Gage (0-0, 0.00 ERA) currently named as their starter. He has made nine appearances out of the bullpen. They will duel against Mets' ace Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA).

Collectively, the Giants have a 4.60 ERA in the last 10 games compared to the Mets' 2.93. However, San Francisco is the better-hitting team during that spell with a collective .248 average compared to .226 for New York. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos' at-bats will be crucial.

Ad

Picks: Mets (-108), Over 8.5 runs

Prediction: Mets 5, Giants 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More