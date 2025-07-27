Mets vs. Giants: Game 3 prediction, lineups, odds, injuries, and picks - July 27, 2025

The New York Mets came to the West Coast and shocked the San Francisco Giants, reducing their lineup to just one run in the first two games. The 61-44 Mets will look to complete the series sweep on the road, crucial for them as they lead the Philadelphia Phillies by 0.5 games.
At 54-51, the Giants cannot afford any more losing streaks as they are already 2.0 games behind divisional rivals, the San Diego Padres. The Padres hold the third NL Wild Card spot as the Giants have dropped nine of their last 12 games.
Mets vs. Giants Game 3: Betting Odds & Weather
Time: Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT at Oracle Park
Money Line: Giants (-111), Mets (-108)
Total Runs: Over/Under 7.5 runs
Weather: 62 degrees F, 1% precipitation, Wind 11 mph out
Mets vs. Giants Game 3: Injuries & Lineups
Injuries
Mets
- Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Brandon Waddell: 15-Day IL (hip),
- Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back),
- Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (shoulder),
- Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (achilles),
- Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin),
- Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat),
- Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder),
- Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow),
- Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Giants
- Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow),
- Christian Koss: 10-Day IL (hamstring),
- Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (oblique),
- Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)
Expected Lineups
Mets
- LF B. Nimmo L
- SS F. Lindor S
- RF Juan Soto L
- 1B Pete Alonso R
- CF Jeff McNeil L
- DH Mark Vientos R
- 2B Brett Baty L
- C F. Alvarez R
- 3B R. Mauricio S
Giants
- CF Jung Hoo Lee L
- LF Heliot Ramos R
- DH R. Devers L
- SS Willy Adames R
- 3B Matt Chapman R
- RF M. Yastrzemski L
- 1B W. Flores R
- 2B C. Schmitt R
- C P. Bailey S
Mets vs. Giants Game 3: Prediction and picks
The Giants are expected to have a bullpen game on Sunday night with Matt Gage (0-0, 0.00 ERA) currently named as their starter. He has made nine appearances out of the bullpen. They will duel against Mets' ace Kodai Senga (7-3, 1.79 ERA).
Collectively, the Giants have a 4.60 ERA in the last 10 games compared to the Mets' 2.93. However, San Francisco is the better-hitting team during that spell with a collective .248 average compared to .226 for New York. Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos' at-bats will be crucial.
Picks: Mets (-108), Over 8.5 runs
Prediction: Mets 5, Giants 4