Mets vs. Marlins: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 8, MLB 2025

The NY Mets will look to add to their five-game win streak when they run up against the Miami Marlins in the second game of the series on Tuesday. New York got the leg up in the series opener with a 2-0 win. Carlos Mendoza's squad have a 3-1 versus their division rivals this season.
A rematch from last week's series finale in Miami takes place tonight, with Connor Gillispie and Clay Holmes set to square off again. Gillispie was in line for his first win of the season in that outing, but the bullpen faltered, and the Marlins lost in extras.
Mets vs. Marlins recent form and records
Miami
Since starting the year off by taking three of four from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Marlins have only managed wins in two of their last six games, with three defeats coming against the Mets.
They're still $174 in the green for $100-per-bet MLB bettors playing to a .500 record, but that's only because they've been installed underdogs by oddsmakers in all but one of those games.
New York
The Mets got out to a rough start for baseball bettors, managing just two wins through their first five played games, but the team has kicked it into high gear recently by coming out on top in five straight.
Monday's series-opening win against the Fish finds Juan Soto and his mates undefeated at home through four played games. Now 7-3, New York is $170 in the black for its wagering supporters.
Injuries
Miami
- Derek Hill LF Day To Day - Back
- Jesus Sanchez RF 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Connor Norby 3B 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Jesus Tinoco RP 15 Day IL - Back
- Edward Cabrera SP 15 Day IL - Finger
- Ryan Weathers SP 15 Day IL - Forearm
- Declan Cronin RP 15 Day IL - Hip
- Andrew Nardi RP 60 Day IL - Back
- Eury Perez SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Braxton Garrett SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
New York
- Luis Torrens C Day To Day - Forearm
- Jeff McNeil 2B 10 Day IL - Oblique
- Ronny Mauricio SS 10 Day IL - Knee
- Francisco Alvarez C 10 Day IL - Wrist
- Paul Blackburn SP 15 Day IL - Knee
- Sean Manaea SP 15 Day IL - Oblique
- Frankie Montas Jr. SP 15 Day IL - Lat
- Christian Scott SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
- Nick Madrigal 3B 60 Day IL - Shoulder
- Drew Smith RP 60 Day IL - Elbow
Starting Pitchers
Connor Gillispie (0-1, 3.60 ERA)
- Gillispie has allowed eight hits (1 HR) and 4 ER with a 10:4 K/BB ratio through two 2025 starts.
- Gillispie tossed 5.0 innings with four hits allowed and 6:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio against New York last time out.
- Gillispie is 0-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 6:0 K/BB ratio in 6.0 career IP thrown against the Mets.
Clay Holmes (0-1, 2.89 ERA)
- Holmes has allowed 11 hits (0 HR) and 3 ER with a 10:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio through two 2025 starts.
- Holmes tossed 4.2 innings of six hits and 1 ER ball with a 6:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio against Miami last time out.
- Holmes is 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 15:9 K/BB ratio over 14.2 career IP thrown at the Marlins.
Must-Watch Hitters
Marlins
It's tough to get excited about any Marlins' sticks, with Miami ranked amongst the worst in a number of pertinent offensive stat categories. However, Matt Mervis has been swinging a hot stick of late, collecting five hits in his last 10 at-bats with a home run and four RBIs, making his player props worthy of targeting at DK. He scratched out a hit and a walk against Holmes last week.
Mets
Pete Alonso has gotten out to a blistering start to his 2025 campaign. The "Polar Bear" is slashing .314/.429/.657 with three home runs and 11 RBIs, with six of his 11 overall hits going for extra bases. He's crushed Marlins pitching and tagged Gillispie for two doubles the two times he stepped into the box to oppose him last week. With four hits in his last seven at-bats, Alonso's bat is one to invest in today.
Mets vs. Marlins Betting Odds
Mets vs. Marlins expert picks and game prediction
The recommendation was made to ride the Marlins and the over at DraftKings Sportsbook in the first go-round between these starting pitchers. The recommendation this time is to do an about-face and lay the chalk with the Mets.
New York is simply just a few cuts above Miami, and four of its seven overall wins cleared the run line. Ride the streak and look for the Mets to remain undefeated at home.
Mets vs. Marlins Prediction: New York Wins 6-2