Mets vs. Nationals: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 27, MLB 2025

The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals in the series-decider of their three-game set at the nation's capital. The Nationals drew first blood after stunning the Metropolitans in Game 1 courtesy of James Wood's walk-off RBI single. The vistors then bounced back after shutting out the Nationals in Game 2 with Francisco Alvarez's two-run home run being the buffer in the victory.
As they have proven time and again this season, the Nationals have a little extra motivation when facing powerhouse squads. The team took aways consecutive series wins against the Diamondbacks and the World Series titlist Dodgers to start the month. Today, the squad is keen on repeating the same against the surging visitors.
Mets vs Nationals recent form and records
The Metropolitans still have a vise grip in their division as they boast an MLB-best 19-8 record to go along with a .704 win percentage. The squad is currently 7-7 on the road but have won eight of their last ten games.
For the Nationals, the team fell back to the basement of the NL East after their loss yesterday. Washington holds a 12-15 record but are actually a decent squad at home with an 8-6 record.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
NYM: Tylor Megill (3-2, 1.09 ERA), WSH: Mitchell Parker (2-0, 1.39 ERA)
New York Mets
Starter Tylor Megill is currently on a scintillating form to start the season. The 29-year-old who had a losing in 2024 have turned a new leaf this year. Megill hold a 1.09 ERA across five starts with 30 strikeouts and 24.2 innings.
Washington Nationals
Mitchell Parker has continued to impress for the Washington Nationals to begin the year. Per Baseball Savant, the lefty is in the 100th-percentile when it comes to pitching run value and the 99th-percentile in terms of offspeed run value.
Must-Watch Hitters
Washington Nationals
Outfielder James Wood added to his hot start by walking off the Metropolitans in Game 1. The young slugger is currently batting at a .257/.359/.904 clip and is tied for the second-most home runs in the majors with eight.
Mets vs Nationals baseball betting odds
Mets vs Nationals expert picks and game prediction
Watchers of the game can expect a pitching duel between two budding talents. With the over/under line set at 8.5, it should be noted that both starters are currently hold a sub-1.50 ERA heading into the contest.
Run Line: +1.5, -140
Total Runs: U 8.5, -132
Prediction: WSH wins, 2-1