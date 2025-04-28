Mets vs. Nationals: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 28, MLB 2025

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals wrap up their four-game set today at 4:05 p.m. EDT. It's rare for a series to continue over a weekend and into the next week, but that's what's happening here. The Mets are looking to salvage a split, while the Nats are going for the series win.

Mets vs. Nationals Recent Form and Records

The Mets have been one of baseball's hottest teams to start the season. They have the best record in baseball at 19-9 despite losing two of the last three to the Nationals. They're coming off a three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Nationals are 13-15 coming into this game and six back of the Mets in the NL East. They're coming off series wins over the Colorado Rockies and Baltimore Orioles.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Griffin Canning (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 26 strikeouts) vs. Trevor Williams (1-2, 5.11 ERA, 21 strikeouts)

Griffin Canning is on the mound today (Imagn)

Griffin Canning was 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 130 strikeouts in 171.2 innings pitched last year for the Los Angeles Angels.

Last Start: Five innings, seven hits, one run, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Career vs Nationals: 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA and four strikeouts in 12 innings pitched (two appearances)

Trevor Williams was 6-1 with a 2.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched last year.

Last Start: Five innings, six hits, one run, one walk, and five strikeouts.

Career vs Mets: 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 42.1 innings pitched (eight appearances)

Must-watch Hitters

Mets

Pete Alonso is hitting as well as anyone this season: .333 average, six home runs, 26 RBIs and a .451 on-base percentage.

Francisco Lindor is surging right now. He leads the team with 34 hits and has nine extra-base hits with 14 RBIs.

Nationals

James Wood is among the MLB leaders with eight home runs so far. That's twice as many as anyone else on the roster, and he is tied for the lead with 19 RBIs.

James Wood is hitting well (Imagn)

Keibert Ruiz is leading the Nationals with a .297 batting average. He also has the most hits on the team with 27.

Injuries

The latest injury update for the Nats states that Mike Soroka has completed a rehab assignment and Paul DeJong is having surgery today. For the Mets, AJ Minter was placed on the 15-day IL, and Ronny Mauricio is beginning a rehab assignment.

Mets vs Nationals Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Mets -160 Mets -1.5 (+100) Over 9.5 (+100) Nationals +135 Nationals +1.5 (-120) Under 9.5 (-120)

Mets vs. Nationals Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup leans toward the Mets, though Trevor Williams was much better than Griffin Canning last year. They were virtually identical last time out, too. Williams has also been decent against the Mets historically.

However, the offensive firepower leans heavily toward the Mets. They have three of the best hitters in baseball in Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto. That should be the difference in salvaging a split.

Prediction: Mets 6, Nationals 4.

