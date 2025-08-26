Mets vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries and picks - August 26, 2025 

The Philadelphia Phillies (76-55) took an early lead before the New York Mets (70-61) rebounded with 13 unanswered runs to win the series opener at Citi Field on Monday. They continued their unbeaten record against the rivals at home this season.
If the Mets can win the next two and complete the regular season sweep at home against the Phillies, the gap at the top of the NL East will come down to 4.0 games while also improving their position as one of the NL Wild Cards.
Mets vs. Phillies Game 2: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in New York City
Money Line: Phillies -113, Mets -106
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.5 runs
Weather: Mostly Sunny, 74 degrees F, 2% precipitation, Wind 9 mph out
Mets vs. Phillies Game 2: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Mets
- Francisco Álvarez: 10 Day IL (Thumb),
- Reed Garrett: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Max Kranick: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Griffin Canning: 60 Day IL (Achilles),
- Frankie Montás: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jose Siri: 60 Day IL (Shin),
- Dedniel Nunez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- A.J. Minter: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Danny Young: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tylor Megill: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jesse Winker: 60 Day IL (Back)
Phillies
- Zack Wheeler: 15 Day IL (Blood clot)
Lineups
Mets
- SS F. Lindor S
- RF Juan Soto L
- DH S. Marte R
- 1B Pete Alonso R
- 3B Mark Vientos R
- LF B. Nimmo L
- 2B Brett Baty L
- CF T. Taylor R
- C Luis Torrens R
Phillies
- SS Trea Turner R
- DH K. Schwarber L
- 1B Bryce Harper L
- 3B Alec Bohm R
- RF N. Castellanos R
- C J. Realmuto R
- CF H. Bader R
- 2B Edmundo Sosa R
- LF W. Wilson R
Mets vs. Phillies Game 2: Expert picks and Prediction
Jesus Luzardo (12-6, 4.10 ERA) faces Sean Manaea (1-2, 5.15 ERA) in the starting pitcher battle. The Mets have lost seven of the eight games Manaea has started this season. He also has a high 7.91 ERA this month. On the other hand, Luzardo has a strong 3-1, 3.00 ERA record this month. He has been durable, pitching 6.0 or more innings in each of his last five starts.
Both pitching staffs collectively are tied for ninth place with a 3.82 ERA, meaning the batting lineups will be in play throughout the game. Luis Torrens is coming off a hot 5-RBI night for New York on Monday. The top-order heavy-hitting battle will also be one to watch out for. Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso are locked in a National League battle for most RBIs in 2025.
Prediction: Phillies 6, Mets 5
Picks: Phillies ML (-113), Over 8.5 runs