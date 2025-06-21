Mets vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 21, 2025

The Mets are looking to stave off their calamitous spiral as they take on the Phillies in Game 2 of their three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Carlos Mendoza's contingent has now lost seven-straight games and have surrendered the lead of the NL East to Philadelphia after Friday night's 10-2 loss.
Griffin Canning would have the tough task of limiting the Philly offense amid an expected raucous reception on the road. In three starts in June, Canning has posted a 1-1 record and a 5.74 ERA across 15 2/3 innings.
Mets vs. Phillies recent form and records
The Metropolitans are on the brink of collapse, having been embroiled in a seven-game skid that started on June 13 against the Rays. They now possess a 45-31 record and the second spot in the NL East.
On the other hand, the Phils were gifted the top spot in the division thanks to their consistent gameplay despite superstar Bryce Harper's absence and the current downfall of the Mets. The squad has won eight of its last 10 games as it has drastically improved its record to 46-30.
Mets vs. Phillies odds
Money Line: NYM (-101), PHI (-108)
Run Spread: NYM -1.5 (+142), PHI +1.5 (-173)
Total Runs: O 10.5 (+105), U 10.5 (-127)
Mets vs. Phillies injuries
NYM injury report
- Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Kodai Senga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)
- Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)
- Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)
- Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)
- Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Tylor Megill (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)
PHI injury report
- Aaron Nola (SP): 15-day IL (ankle)
- Bryce Harper (1B): 10-day IL (wrist)
Mets vs. Phillies projected lineup
NYM projected lineup
- Francisco Lindor (SS)
- Brandon Nimmo (LF)
- Juan Soto (RF)
- Pete Alonso (1B)
- Jeff McNeil (2B)
- Starling Marte (DH)
- Brett Baty (3B)
- Tyrone Taylor (CF)
- Francisco Alvarez (C)
- Griffin Canning (SP, 6-3 | 3.80 ERA | 63 K)
PHI projected lineup
- Trea Turner (SS)
- Kyle Schwarber (DH)
- Alec Bohm (3B)
- Nick Castellanos (RF)
- Max Kepler (LF)
- J.T. Realmuto (C)
- Bryson Stott (2B)
- Otto Kemp (1B)
- Brandon Marsh (CF)
- Mick Abel (SP, 2-0 | 2.21 ERA | 17 K)
Mets vs. Phillies picks and game prediction
The game is almost pegged as even by bookmakers. However, given the form that the two squads are in, there is more upside in picking Philadelphia in the battle of the NL East juggernauts.
Run Line: PHI +1.5 (-173)
Total Runs: O 10.5 (+105)
Prediction: PHI wins, 8-5