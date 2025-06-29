  • home icon
Mets vs. Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 29, 2025

By Ryan Burks
Published Jun 29, 2025 14:48 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Juan Soto, New York Mets - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates are all set to wrap up a three-game series, and the road team is looking for something good to happen. The Pirates have struggled throughout the 2025 season but have played well in this series.

New York has slipped to 48-36 after two tough losses in this series, while Pittsburgh has improved to 34-50 on the year. Here is a check on the odds in this game and some predictions that should be made.

Mets vs. Pirates prediction

The New York Mets have to find a way to get some outs, and they need Frankie Montas to deliver a big outing. Montas will start in the series finale and he is just getting his 2025 season started.

Juan Soto has had a monster month of June for the Mets and he now leads the team with 20 home runs. The offense is going to come through at some point, and this should be a big day on offense.

Mike Burrows is going to be on the mound for the Pirates and he has gone 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA this season. The Pirates have gotten great pitching in this series and they are going to need that to continue.

Oneil Cruz is coming into this game with 13 home runs and he is turning into a star for the Pirates. Pittsburgh has been great in this series but don't expect that to continue as the Mets will get some revenge.

Prediction: New York Mets 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 2

Mets vs. Pirates odds

Money Line: New York Mets -155, Pittsburgh Pirates +130

Run Spread: Mets -1.5 (+105), Pirates +1.5 (-125)

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (EVEN), Under 9.5 (-120)

Mets vs. Pirates injury report

New York Mets injury report

Jesse Winker (OF): 60-Day IL (Right oblique strain)

Brooks Raley (LHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery recovery)

Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right oblique)

Griffin Canning (RHP): 60-Day IL (Ruptured achilles)

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Colin Holderman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb)

Ryan Borucki (LHP): 15-Day IL (Lower back)

Endy Rodriguez (C): 60-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Torn right UCL)

Mets vs. Pirates picks

This has been a rough series for the New York Mets but they will take some frustration out in this game.

Money Line: New York Mets -155

Run Spread: Mets -1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-120)

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

