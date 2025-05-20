Mets vs Red Sox: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 20, 2025

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox will continue their interleague series on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. Boston picked a 3-1 win in the series opener, leaving New York on a two-game losing streak.
The Mets are coming into this game with a 29-19 record, while the Red Sox are sitting at 24-25 overall. Here is a look at the odds for this matchup, and a prediction for how it will play out.
Mets vs. Red Sox prediction:
Clay Holmes is set to start for the Mets and has gone 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA this season. New York also has a dominant bullpen and the pitching staff should set the tone in this matchup.
Juan Soto continues to struggle for the Mets at the plate, but he will eventually get this thing turned around. Pete Alonso has picked up the slack for Soto, hitting .301 while driving in 37 runs.
Walker Buehler is set to come off of the IL to start for the Red Sox, and he is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA this season. Boston needs a solid start from Buehler, but the pitching has plagued the Red Sox at times.
Alex Bregman has 11 home runs to lead the Red Sox, but this is not a team with a ton of power. Look for the Mets to outscore Boston as they even up the series.
Prediction: New York Mets 4, Boston Red Sox 3
Mets vs. Red Sox odds:
Money Line: New York Mets -135, Boston Red Sox +115
Run Spread: Mets -1.5 (+125), Red Sox +1.5 (-150)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-130), Under 8.5 (+110)
Mets vs. Red Sox injuries:
New York Mets injury report:
Paul Blackburn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)
A.J. Minter (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat surgery)
Frankie Montas (RHP): 60-Day IL (High grade lat strain)
Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right oblique)
Jose Siri (OF): 10-Day IL (Fractured left tibia)
Jesse Winker (OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
Nick Madrigal (IF): 60-Day IL (Fractured left shoulder)
Boston Red Sox injury report:
Romy Gonzalez (INF): 10-Day IL (Left quad contusion)
Richard Fitts (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right mild pectoral strain)
Tanner Houck (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right flexor pronator strain)
Kutter Crawford (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right patellar soreness)
Masataka Yoshida (OF): 10-Day IL (Right shoulder labrum tear)
Triston Casas (1B): 10-Day IL (Ruptured patellar tendon)
Mets vs. Red Sox picks:
New York has been the better team so far this season, and they will be the team to watch in this matchup. Focus on the Mets when making your picks.
Money Line: New York Mets -135
Run Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-150)
Total Runs: Under 8.5 (+110)