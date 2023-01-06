The New York Mets and the New York Yankees share one of the biggest and most storied rivalries in baseball. Ever since the Mets came into being in 1962, they have challenged the hegemony of the Yankees, who are one of the most famed teams on earth.

Although the Yankees have won more World Series titles, the Mets have also had their chances at glory. Today, we will take a look at when the New York Mets and the New York Yankees will meet each other in 2023 New York City

Both teams have deep pockets. The Yankees are owned by the Steinbrenner family, and the New York Mets are owned by billionaire financier Steve Cohen. With two of the largest payrolls in the MLB, each team will be shelling out a lot of cash to the league by virtue of the luxury tax.

Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43 The Yankees and Mets will face off in the 2023 World Series and Stephen Ridings will get the final out to secure a Mets championship. It’s inevitable The Yankees and Mets will face off in the 2023 World Series and Stephen Ridings will get the final out to secure a Mets championship. It’s inevitable https://t.co/wh0AEycr5h

The Mets are paying Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander a total of $86 million a year for the next two seasons in an attempt to recreate the 2012 Detroit Tigers' pitching corps.

The team has also signed Japanese pitching sensation Kodai Senga to a multi-year deal and signed a deal to keep star closer Edwin Diaz, setting a record for a reliever with a five-year, $102 million deal.

Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge have resolved to stick around, with both signing big extensions. The Yankees hit a league-best 254 home runs last season, as well as 764 RBIs – the most in the American League.

David D @DavidD2501 Sucks the #Yankees play the #Mets only 4 times (2-2) in 2022, since the expanded 2023 interleague schedule will allow them to play just 4 times. I would rather see them play 6 (3-3) games against the Mets than 14 (7-7 ) games against the Red Sox in 2023. #SubwaySeries Sucks the #Yankees play the #Mets only 4 times (2-2) in 2022, since the expanded 2023 interleague schedule will allow them to play just 4 times. I would rather see them play 6 (3-3) games against the Mets than 14 (7-7 ) games against the Red Sox in 2023. #SubwaySeries https://t.co/tjVY8hOShE

The New York Mets and New York Yankees will meet for the first time in 2023 on June 13th and 14th at Citi Field in Queens and will reconnect for a mid-summer showdown on July 25th and 26th at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York Mets or New York Yankees could both easily win it all in 2023

Both teams have spent a whopping amount of money to acquire the skills that they have. For this reason, we cannot know which is better and will only be able to figure that out when both teams take the field against each other on June 13.

