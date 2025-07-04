Mets vs. Yankees: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 4, 2025

The New York Yankees will play cross-town rivals the New York Mets in the second installment of the Subway Series this season at Citi Field. The highly anticipated series opener will be played on Friday.

The teams head into the three-game series on the back of contrasting results. While the Yankees are on a four-game losing skid, the Mets have registered consecutive wins over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets vs Yankees prediction

It's been more than a month since the last time the two rivals faced off at the Yankee Stadium in May and things cannot be more different for the New York teams. The Yankees held a five-game lead at the top of the American League East, while the Mets were ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies at the top of their division when the two teams faced off last.

The Yankees have surrendered their top spot after a disastrous run in June that stretched to a four-game series sweep against division rivals and new AL East leaders, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mets, have not been great either, despite their two-game winning streak masking a horrendous June for the franchise. The Mets have dropped to the second spot with the Phillies leapfrogging them to the top in the NL East.

Both teams seem to be facing similar issues with their offenses not doing enough to bail out the pitching. Despite their series win against the Brewers, Mets fans are still fresh from their woeful offensive showing against the Pittsburgh Pirates last weekend.

The Yankees have also had offensive issues over the last few weeks with AL MVP front-runner Aaron Judge seemingly cooling off at the plate. However, expect the Yankees to get one over their rivals on Friday as the Mets are expected to send Justin Hagenman to the mound against Marcus Stroman.

Prediction: New York Mets 2, New York Yankees 4

Odds

Money Line: New York Mets (-114), New York Yankees (-105)

Run Line: Mets (-107), Yankees (+116)

Total Runs: Over 9 (-121), Under 9 (-100)

Injury report

New York Mets

Nick Madrigal (3B): 60-day IL (shoulder)

Kodai Senga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Mark Vientos (3B): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Sean Manaea (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Jose Siri (CF): 10-day IL (tibia)

Frankie Montas (SP): 60-day IL (lat)

Drew Smith (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Jessie Winker (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)

Brooks Raley (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Tylor Megill (SP): 15-day IL (elbow)

Griffin Canning (SP): 60-day IL (Achilles)

New York Yankees

Yerry De Los Santos: 15-day IL

Fernando Cruz: 15-day IL

Ryan Yarbrough: 15-day IL

Gerrit Cole: 60-day IL

Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-day IL

Luis Gil: 60-day IL

Jake Cousins: 60-day IL

Trent Grisham: day-to-day

Expert's picks

Both New York teams have struggled offensively over the last few games and it could be another slugging outing for the hitters. However, expect the Yankees to end their losing skid on Friday.

Money Line: New York Yankees (-105)

Total Runs: Under 9 (-100)

