Mets vs. Yankees: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 17, 2025

Game 2 of the Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees will take place at 1:05 p.m. EDT on Saturday afternoon. The Yankees picked up a big 6-2 win in the series opener, and they will now be looking to win the series outright.
The Mets are coming into the game with a record of 28-17, while the Yankees are now sitting at 26-18 on the year. Here is a look at the odds for Game 2 of the series, and a prediction for this matchup.
Mets vs. Yankees prediction
The New York Mets will be sending Griffin Canning to the mound on Saturday afternoon, and he has pitched well this season. Canning has gone 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA this season, but he is facing a great lineup in this game.
Francisco Lindor leads the team with nine home runs, and Pete Alonso has driven in 36 runs this season. The Mets still need Juan Soto to figure things out at the plate if they want to go on a run.
Aaron Judge just continues to deliver for the New York Yankees as he has 15 home runs and 41 RBIs. Judge doesn't always get a ton of help on offense, but he can carry the team for a long stretch.
Clarke Schmidt will be pitching for the New York Yankees, and he has gone 1-1 with a 4.73 ERA this season. Schmidt will do his job in this game as the Yankees get a big win.
Prediction: New York Yankees 6, New York Mets 4
Mets vs. Yankees odds
Money Line: New York Mets +105, New York Yankees -125
Run Spread: Mets +1.5 (-180), Yankees -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-115), Under 9.5 (-105)
Mets vs. Yankees injuries
New York Mets injury report
Frankie Montas (RHP): 60-Day IL (High grade right lat strain)
Sean Manaea (LHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right oblique)
Paul Blackburn (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right knee inflammation)
Jose Siri (OF): 10-Day IL (Fractured left tibia)
A.J. Minter (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left lat surgery)
Jesse Winker (OF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
Brooks Raley (LHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
Nick Madrigal (INF): 60-Day IL (Fractured left shoulder)
New York Yankees injury report
Oswaldo Cabrera (3B): 10-Day IL (Left ankle fracture)
Marcus Stroman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left knee inflammation)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (INF): 10-Day IL (Right oblique strain)
Luis GIl (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right lat strain)
Giancarlo Stanton (DH): 10-Day IL (Torn tendons in both elbows)
Mets vs. Yankees picks
This will be another game in which betting on the New York Yankees is the way to go. The Yankees are just too powerful on offense.
Money Line: New York Yankees -125
Run Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+150)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-105)