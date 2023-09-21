The Miami Marlins and Miami-based store SoleFly are getting ready to debut their newest Air Jordan 8 sneakers in yet another joint venture. On their social media, the Marlins published a teaser of the sneakers. The admirers are ecstatic and in awe of the new white and red shoes.

@solefly teases a new Air Jordan 8 collab with some help from the @marlins - marlins

In 2016, SoleFly began a unique partnership with the Miami Marlins, creating teal-colored Air Jordan 23, called Solefly x Air Jordan 23 "Marlins".

Marlins won their first Florida State League championship

The Jupiter Hammerheads, the Marlins' Single-A club, needed a first-year manager to lead them to their first Florida State League championship.

Nelson Prada's Hammerheads were a picture of consistency in the East Division this season, going 35-31 in both the first and second half of the season. And during the postseason, Jupiter showed consistency throughout, especially at the bat. They scored seven runs or more in three of their past four postseason games.

Jupiter used a variety of strategies to score runs, including a sacrifice fly, a walk, a fielder's and a throwing error caused by back-to-back steals by Ian Lewis. The Marlins' top prospect, who grabbed 33 bags during the regular season, caused havoc on the basepaths as he had all year.

To improve upon a 2022 campaign in which Jupiter achieved a 62-66 record, the Hammerheads' pitching staff completed the campaign atop the Florida State League leaderboard with the lowest ERA (4.12) and the fewest runs allowed on the circuit (606) while tied for the second-best WHIP (1.38).