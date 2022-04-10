LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Prediction & Match Preview - April 10th | MLB Season 2022

In the third and final game of the series, the LA Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The series started with a 5-3 Los Angeles Dodgers victory, and they will look to close out their trip to Denver in a similar fashion on April 10. The offensive strength of the LA Dodgers was just too much to overcome for the Colorado Rockies.

The depth and star power of the Dodgers made them the odds-on favorites to win it all at the end of the year, and they're off to a good start in the Mile-High City. While the home team is not expecting to have a World Series-caliber season, quality play and leadership from the former Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants star Kris Bryant are a good sign for the franchise.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies | Regular Season

Date & Time: Sunday, April 10, 3:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

LA Dodgers Preview

Gavin Lux really needs to work on his slide

After starting the series with a strong offensive performance and a win, the LA Dodgers will look to build on their momentum. While former MVP Cody Bellinger did not record a hit in the first matchup, the team and their fans hope he will bounce back. After a poor Spring Training, some are beginning to doubt Bellinger's talents. A strong showing would reaffirm his team's confidence in him.

Key Player - Trea Turner

Trea Turner wearing sunglasses

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner had a great start to the season. For the club to win against the Colorado Rockies, he will need to continue. With one hit and some strong defensive play, Trea Turner can be instrumental for the LA Dodgers all season long. In the current series, the stacked team from Los Angeles will hope he's a big piece of every victory.

"Good start!! @Dodgers" -@treavturner

Trea Turner took to his personal Twitter to celebrate the victory, while keeping perspective.

LA Dodgers Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Julio Urias

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Justin Turner, DH Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith , C Chris Taylor, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Gavin Lux, 2B

Colorado Rockies Preview

Baseball is a family sport in Colorado

Coming back to win a series against a team as talented as the Los Angeles Dodgers would be a huge confidence boost for the Colorado Rockies. They played well in the opening game, scoring three runs but just weren't able to shut down the firepower of the visiting team. With a similar level of offensive play and strong pitching, an upset could be in the cards for Sunday.

Key Player - Antonio Senzatela

The Rockies also have very underrated uniforms

The starting pitcher for the Colorado Rockies will be the one with the highest impact on their chances of winning. The 27-year-old has a career ERA of 4.84 and is looking to improve on that mark in 2022. Starting strong and limiting the LA Dodgers' scoring to start the game could propel the home team to victory.

Thomas Harding @harding_at_mlb So after LHP Kyle Freeland on Opening Day, the Rockies will start RHPs Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela in the rest of the three-game series with the #Dodgers So after LHP Kyle Freeland on Opening Day, the Rockies will start RHPs Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela in the rest of the three-game series with the #Dodgers.

"So after LHP Kyle Freeland on Opening Day, the Rockies will start RHPs Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela in the rest of the three-game series with the #Dodgers." - @ Thomas Harding

Thomas Harding was the first to report that Antonio Senzatela would be starting the third game of the season.

Colorado Rockies Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Antonio Senzatela

Charlie Blackmon, RF Kris Bryant, LF Brendan Rodgers, 2B C.J. Cron, 1B Ryan McMahon, 3B Connor Joe, DH Randal Grichuk, CF Elias Diaz, C Jose Iglesias, SS

Dodgers vs Rockies Match Prediction

The LA Dodgers have just too much strength in their lineup and will cruise to a 6-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies, despite a strong game from Kris Bryant. The MLB is officially on notice about the dominance of the LA Dodgers.

Where to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies

The game can be found on SportsNet LA in California and ATT SportsNet-RM in Colorado at 3:10 PM EST on Sunday April 10.

