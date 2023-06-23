Michael Brantley Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Astros slugger on IL 

On Friday, the Houston Astros announced the placement of both Michael Brantley and Jose Urquidy on the 60-day IL. While that sounds serious, it simply means that both players are not yet ready to return from their respective injuries. However, while they will both be out of action for the foreseeable future, they have both made strides toward returning to the lineup.

In the case of veteran outfielder Michael Brantley, the 36-year-old has yet to appear in a game for the Houston Astros. That being said, the five-time All-Star has commenced swinging off a tee, which is a major step in his recovery from the season-ending surgery he underwent in 2022.

Brantley has not appeared in a game since June 26, 2022, after suffering a shoulder injury. The injury turned out to be more severe, resulting in Brantly undergoing surgery to repair a tear in his right labrum.

Earlier this season, it looked as if the outfielder was nearing a return to the Houston Astros lineup, however, he suffered a setback in his recovery process. Astros manager Dusty Baker said that the veteran was experiencing inflammation in his surgically repaired shoulder, shutting him down indefinitely.

Now, it appears that Michael Brantley is ramping up his recovery, and has now begun hitting off of a tee. While there is still no timeline for his return to the Houston Astros lineup, it is a step in the right direction.

Injuries to Michael Brantley and Yordan Alvarez may have the Astros looking for an outfielder on the trade market

Houston Astros GM Dana Brown has gone on record stating that the team is interested in acquiring a versatile left-handed outfielder, with the team being heavily linked to former MVP Cody Bellinger.

With Brantley and Alvarez on the shelf, the team has relied on the likes of Corey Julks, Chas McCormick, and Jake Meyers to replace their injured stars. The acquisition of Cody Bellinger would make sense given his ability to play in both the outfield and first base, which has been an area of weakness for the club.

