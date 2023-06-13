MLB Trade Deadline: Three left-handed bats to bolster Houston Astros' lineup

With the trade deadline less than two months away, rumors continue to heat up with the Houston Astros as one of the teams mentioned most often. The reigning World Series champions have enjoyed a solid, but far from perfect so far, which makes them one of the most likely buyers before the deadline.

According to Houston Astros GM Dana Brown, the team would ideally add a "versatile left-handed bat" who could play in both the infield and outfield. While that may be a tall order, there are plenty of options that could be made available from teams looking to sell at the trade deadline.

Here's a closer look at three versatile, left-handed batting outfielders that the Astros could acquire at the trade deadline.

#1 - Jurickson Profar is as versatile as they come

Jurickson Profar of the Colorado Rockies could be one of the interesting players available at the trade deadline. The switch-hitting veteran has played nearly every defensive position in baseball, which could appeal to the Houston Astros as they prepare to defend their World Series title.

A pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, the Colorado Rockies have little incentive to hang on to Profar past the deadline, so he will likely be made available. So far this season, the veteran utilityman has produced a .248 batting average with five home runs and 25 RBIs.

#2 Tony Kemp could be an affordable trade target for the Houston Astros

Another pending free agent with a history of playing multiple positions, Tony Kemp will likely be made available to any interested team. Once the Oakland Athletics begin to sell their veterans, Kemp may be one of the versatile candidates that contenders covet heading into the postseason.

While he may not be one of the sexiest names on the trade market, Tony Kemp has proven to be an effective professional that could help the Astros as a depth addition.

#3 - Cavan Biggio's time with the Blue Jays may be over

Aside from the a key game-winning home run in the past week, Cavan Biggio has endured a difficult tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays. The left-handed utilityman has shown glimpses of his potential in the past, however, his main issue at the MLB level has been consistency.

Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart Astros GM Dana Brown drafted Cavan Biggio while Brown was with Toronto. Here’s Dana, Cavan and Craig. Astros GM Dana Brown drafted Cavan Biggio while Brown was with Toronto. Here’s Dana, Cavan and Craig. https://t.co/33nmtX40tE

A move to the Houston Astros could be the change of scenery that Biggio needs to salvage his athletic prime. With two years of team control remaining, Cavan Biggio would not be a rental player and an intriguing project player for Houston's coaching staff.

