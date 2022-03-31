MLB Free agency: Top 5 destinations for a fully recovered Michael Conforto featuring New York Yankees and San Fransisco Giants

Michael Conforto has had a rough introduction to free agency. After reportedly turning down a contract extension from the New York Mets during Spring Training that would have paid the outfielder $100 million, Conforto opted to test his market and bet on himself. It appears the results did not pan out. After the floodgates opened last month, free agency was frantic with signing. In the elaborate game of musical chairs for new contracts, it appears Conforto was left without a seat. Questions have been swirling as to what happened to Michael Conforto's market, as Opening Day is one week away.

There were a series of factors working against Michael Conforto. After turning down an extension with the New York Mets reportedly in the $100 million range, the outfielder struggled mightily last season. In approximately 120 games, Conforto struggled to hit only 14 home runs and earned a .232 batting average. Another factor for the former All-Star's signing delay is his representation. However, new information has come to light. Michael Conforto’s agent, Scott Boras, revealed the outfielder has been recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained while training in January. Here are five teams that Michael Conforto could sign with before Opening Day.

"Boras said that Conforto since has regained his arm strength, and that contract discussions with clubs re-started about a week ago. 'Everyone has been wondering if it was economic,' Boras said. 'No, it's just getting him back to normal (physically).'" - @ Ken Rosenthal

5. The Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays need to constantly keep building if they are to climb out of fourth place in the American League East. After making upgrades all over the field, many would say that the team that finished fifth in run differential in 2021 still doesn't have enough to knock off the Red Sox or Rays. Conforto offers that, with versitility and an ability to provide a quality left-handed hitter in the lineup and ease the pressure off of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

4. The New York Mets

Conforto's former club was willing to give him a substantial deal prior to the 2021 season, and the outfielder still has fans in the building, even Mets broadcaster Howie Rose voiced his concern. Team president Sandy Alderson drafted Conforto in 2014. While the signings of Mark Canha and Starling Marte seemed to have spelled an end to Conforto, having another quality bat for a 162-game season is never a bad thing. However, Michael Conforto has a history with the New York Mets, as he and Jacob DeGrom are the last remnants of the team that won the National League Championship Series in 2015.

"Unless I missed something earlier today, what is going on with Michael Conforto? Whether the Mets are interested or not, is there any market for Michael which has been written or spoken about? If so, I haven’t seen or heard it and I apologize in advance." - @ Howie Rose

3. The New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have seemingly missed out on every major free agent target they have had. They have found themselves settling for alternative options for quality hitting, such as trading for Josh Donaldson from the Twins and re-signing first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Conforto offers the team another quality bat that can capably play every outfield position. He has proven to be successful in the New York market, something stars from other ballclubs have struggled with when joining the Yankees. Aaron Boone has never been afraid to mix and match weapons in the lineup, something he will likely have to do with D.J. Lamehieu.

2. The Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox are clearly in win-now mode. With stars such as Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu entering the latter half of their productive careers, adding an established young bat like Conforto will take the pressure off the younger members of the White Sox roster, such as Eloy Jimenez. It would also counter a surging Minnesota Twins team that hopes to ride Carlos Correa back to the playoffs. It could prove to be good press for the Chicago White Sox, as the team recently came under fire for their reluctance to reach an agreement with ace pitcher Lucas Giolito. They were reportedly unwilling to meet his demands by $50,000. Few things soothe angry fans better than a major signing. Michael Conforto can bring a jolt to Tony LaRussa's lineup.

1. The San Francisco Giants

The National League West Champions return a great deal of talent to their roster. However, offensively, the team seems to have sustained more losses than acquisitions. All-Star third baseman Evan Longoria's is recovering from hand and will miss the start of the season. Compounded by the departures of Kris Bryant and Buster Posey, the San Francisco Giants find themselves lacking the firepower to compete with the reloaded Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres lineups. Conforto offers not only a combination of power and average that can help the Giants defend the crown for best in the west. Michael Conforto gives Gabe Kapler's squad a chance to bring a World Series title back to San Francisco.

