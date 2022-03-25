"What is going on with Michael Conforto?" New York Mets broadcaster Howie Rose wonders why All-Star's market is so quiet

Former New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto expected to hit the payday of his life this offseason. Conforto's All-Star experience in all three outfield positions, solid bat in both the regular season and the playoffs, and his above-average defense had many New York Mets fans anxious the team wouldn't be able to afford him.

Andy Martino @martinonyc Mets offered Michael Conforto a contract in the $100 million range last spring, and would have gone to about $120 MM, per sources. Mets offered Michael Conforto a contract in the $100 million range last spring, and would have gone to about $120 MM, per sources.

New York Mets Michael Conforto, last of MLB top 50 free agents, remains unsigned

In fact, his free agency has been so quiet that Mets long-time radio broadcaster Howie Rose took to Twitter to see if he was missing something.

Howie Rose @HowieRose Unless I missed something earlier today, what is going on with Michael Conforto? Whether the Mets are interested or not, is there any market for Michael which has been written or spoken about? If so, I haven’t seen or heard it and I apologize in advance. Unless I missed something earlier today, what is going on with Michael Conforto? Whether the Mets are interested or not, is there any market for Michael which has been written or spoken about? If so, I haven’t seen or heard it and I apologize in advance.

There are a series of factors working against Michael Conforto. After turning down an extension with the New York Mets reportedly in the $100 million range, the outfielder struggled mightily last season. In approximately 120 games, Conforto struggled to hit only 14 home runs and earn a .232 batting average. Another factor for the former All-Star's signing delay is his representation.

Conforto is represented by Scott Boras, the superagent who has brokered some of the biggest contracts in Major League history. Boras has been successful in securing large contracts for clients like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Max Scherzer, Kris Bryant, and Nick Castellanos, to name a few.

New York Yankees introduce Gerrit Cole

However, things have not been totally smooth for Boras. He had to get creative when procuring a contract for former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa. Correa, who was seeking a contract north of $300 million settled for an elaborate contract that will pay him more than $35 million per year with an opt-out after each year of his three-year contract. Could the well have dried up for Conforto?

World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Five

Boras has typically had one client each year drag negotiations deep into Spring Training with the potential to wait it out during the draft. However, as ESPN's Buster Olney points out, the draft has moved to the middle of the season, essentially removing that option for the recent New York Mets rightfielder.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN Re: Michael Conforto: In the past, some prime unsigned free agents (Morales, Drew, etc.) have waited until after the draft to find a team, to detach themselves from draft-pick compensation. But with this year's draft set for July 17, that's not a practical option for him. Re: Michael Conforto: In the past, some prime unsigned free agents (Morales, Drew, etc.) have waited until after the draft to find a team, to detach themselves from draft-pick compensation. But with this year's draft set for July 17, that's not a practical option for him.

Boras will secure a contract for his client; he always does. Will Conforto regret not signing an extension in excess of $100 million to stay with the New York Mets? The team has seemingly moved on with the signings of Mark Canha and Starling Marte to fill the outfield. A long-term deal seems off the table. Will patience favor him and give him the money so many ballplayers dream of?

