SNY's Danny Abriano believes the New York Mets need one-time All-Star if they want to play deep into October

When the New York Mets drafted Michael Conforto in 2014, they were hoping he'd be one of the greatest players in team history. Conforto, the 10th overall pick out of Oregon State got off to an incredible start as he rocketed through the minor leagues and arrived to the major league club in his first season on July 24, 2015, as the 1,000th player to play a game for the Mets. The team went on to the World Series that year, with the rookie Conforto being the first rookie to hit two home runs in a World Series game since Andrew Jones did it in 1996. After a rocky 2016 season, Conforto became an All-Star in 2017. Entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2021, his career had become a series of hot streaks and slumps .

The New York Mets had no clue what to do with Conforto going into the season, opting to let him play out his final year in Queens and test free agency.

The season proved underwhelming. Although the Mets extended a Qualifying Offer, there was a slim chance the Scott Boras client would accept it. The Mets revamped their entire outfield, signing Mark Canha and Starling Marte in free agency from the Oakland Athletics. With Brandon Nimmo moving to left field, the roster seemed full. It appeared the New York Mets and Michael Conforto would go separate ways. In a column for SNY, Senior Editorial Producer Danny Abriano labeled Conforto the most logical option for the Mets.

"A reunion with Conforto would further bolster an offense that still needs some more punch--especially if the Mets want to play deep into October," said Abriano.

Abriano goes onto explain that the while the Mets offense looks great on paper after adding Canha and Marte to play outfield and adding All-Stars Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Eduardo Escobar, they lack the high-quality depth that teams like the LA Dodgers rely on to make deep runs in the playoffs. He has a valid point. The LA Dodgers have such a strong roster, ESPN's Jeff Passan has called it the best roster in 20 years.

"In nearly 20 years covering baseball, not sure I’ve seen a better lineup than the one the Dodgers will use this season. In some order, it’s going to be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock." - @ Jeff Passan

Abriano explains that while Conforto isn't a star, the New York Mets should consider bringing back the outfielder, because, unlike other free agents such as Trevor Story and Nick Castellanos, Conforto would not cost them a draft pick to sign and has proven he can compete at a high level.

"If I’m the Mets, I’m all over a potential reunion with Michael Conforto is he’s open to a shorter term deal. Look at the Dodgers. You can’t ever have too many good players" - @ Danny Abriano

From a roster-building perspective, signing Conforto to a deal in excess of $15 million doesn't make sense for a depth piece, especially when the New York Mets stand to benefit by receiving a draft pick if he signs elsewhere. Being represented by superagent Scott Boras means that the Met lovingly referred to as "Scooter" is going to come with a high price tag. Abriano makes a logical case on Conforto returning to the only club he's ever played for. New manager Buck Showalter says the New York Mets haven't closed the door on a reunion. However, it appears that the team is ready to move on and turn the page and rely on another player to help them return to the playoffs.

