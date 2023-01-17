Play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay recently supported former MLB outfielder Carlos Beltran's 2023 Hall of Fame candidacy. In a clip shared by YES Network on Twitter, Kay was also seen discussing MLBPA's failure to uphold his rights in the wake of the Houston Astros' 2017 electronic sign-stealing scandal.

Michael started his explanation by mentioning that he voted for Carlos Beltran along with Andruw Jones, Jeff Kent, Scott Rolen and Billy Wagner in the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot. Next, he mentioned how he wants to step up to defend Carlos.

Michael accepted that Beltran played a keyrole in the Houston Astros’ 2017 electronic sign-stealing scandal. However, there were other figures like Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch who were also involved in the shocking sign-stealing scheme. Nevertheless, as per Michael, it was only Carlos who ended up suffering the most:

"The only guy it seems to be that got any kind of punishment for what Astros did was Carlos Beltran."

Carlos Beltran lost his managerial role after he was released by the New York Mets in January 2020 due to his involvement in the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Ever since, he has been out of MLB.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Carlos Beltran indeed is out. The third manager fired this week with cheating scandal. Carlos Beltran indeed is out. The third manager fired this week with cheating scandal.

Whereas, after initially getting suspended by the Boston Red Sox in 2020 for sign-stealing scandal, Alex Cora was re-hired as a manager by them in November 2021.

David Begnaud @DavidBegnaud Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Red Sox people flew down to Puerto Rico to interview Cora late last week. Apparently, he answered all their questions satisfactorily. Red Sox people flew down to Puerto Rico to interview Cora late last week. Apparently, he answered all their questions satisfactorily. BREAKING: Boston Red Sox rehired Alex Cora general manager. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… BREAKING: Boston Red Sox rehired Alex Cora general manager. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Meanwhile, A.J. Hinch, who was fired by Houston Astros amid the sign-stealing controversy, was later hired by the Detroit Tigers as their manager in October 2020.

Detroit Tigers @tigers The Detroit Tigers today named A.J. Hinch as the 39th manager in franchise history, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract. The Detroit Tigers today named A.J. Hinch as the 39th manager in franchise history, agreeing to terms on a multi-year contract. https://t.co/AHALJU1wGw

Michael also pointed out how MLBPA failed to protect him after Carlos retired and no longer fell under their periphery.

Carlos Beltran in the 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 14: Carlos of the St. Louis Cardinals hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning during Game One of the National League Championship Series against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on October 14, 2012 in San Francisco, California.

Former MLB outfielder Carlos Beltran is eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2023 and has garnered 55.6% of the vote (50 of 90).

Carlos made his MLB debut with the Kansas City Royals in 1998.

Here are the teams he played for throughout his storied career:

Kansas City Royals (1998–2004)

Houston Astros (2004)

New York Mets (2005–2011)

San Francisco Giants (2011)

St. Louis Cardinals (2012–2013)

New York Yankees (2014–2016)

Texas Rangers (2016)

Houston Astros (2017)

Here are his career highlights:

9× All-Star (2004–2007, 2009, 2011–2013, 2016)

World Series champion (2017)

AL Rookie of the Year (1999)

3× Gold Glove Award (2006–2008)

2× Silver Slugger Award (2006, 2007)

Roberto Clemente Award (2013)

