Michael Lorenzen Landing Spots: 3 possible destinations for former Phillies pitcher

Michael Lorenzen is one of the few remaining free agent pitchers this offseason. While there is star power out there (Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell), Lorenzen would not come with a price tag of nearly what those two would. When a team could sign those for $150 million or more, they can just get Lorenzen for much less, save money, and add depth. That's probably pretty preferable for many teams this close to the regular season. Here's where Lorenzen might go next.

Best destinations for Michael Lorenzen

3) Chicago Cubs

Michael Lorenzen to the Cubs?

The Chicago Cubs are a team on the rise. They added to their pitching in the offseason with Shota Imanaga, and they could add a valuable depth piece. They're young, so a veteran pitcher like Michael Lorenzen could be a good locker room presence and be an innings-eater for a team that very well could make a surprising run to the postseason if all goes well. It's a low-risk, high-reward sort of move that could separate the Cubs from the pack in the NL Central.

2) Boston Red Sox

Michael Lorenzen makes sense for the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox need pitching dearly. They just lost Lucas Giolito to injury, and they didn't have a lot of talent or depth in that department as it is. If they're expected to contend at all, they have to address this. They are reportedly in on free agent Jordan Montgomery, but Lorenzen would be a far cheaper option with much lower risk involved. That's something Red Sox ownership might prefer at this stage. He wouldn't be as impactful, but the delay in getting him ready would be less damaging than it is for either Snell or Montgomery.

1) New York Yankees

Michael Lorenzen could be good for the Yankees

One thing is clear through the early portion of Spring Training: the New York Yankees need pitching. Marcus Stroman has been good, but the depth is not there and they don't have a ton of top-tier talent. Lorenzen isn't top-tier, but he's a cheap addition that could give them some much-needed depth in the pitching staff. It's not terribly deep already and there are a number of injury concerns, too. Lorenzen could be a long reliever and fill in starter, and that's something the Yankees likely need to add before the season begins.

