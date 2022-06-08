Miguel Andujar: 5 landing spots for New York Yankees third baseman

New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar has requested a trade. This comes as a surprise to some as the Yankees are currently the best team in the MLB. Now, with a record of 40-15, the Yankees are the first team in baseball this year to win 40 games and now find themselves seven games ahead of the second-placed Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

Miguel Andujar has been in between the New York Yankees and their Triple-A affiliate in Scranton for some years now. Andujar has not played a full season in the MLB since 2018, when he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting. Now that he might be on his way out, let's see who might want the 27-year-old Andujar.

5 possible teams Miguel Andujar might get traded to

#5 Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have had some question marks at third base ever since Josh Donaldson departed the team in 2018. Currently, Matt Chapman is tending the third bag for the Blue Jays. Although Chapman is having a decent year with seven home runs and 23 RBIs, he is hitting only about .220. The Blue Jays could certainly add some defensive and offensive depth if they were to go for Miguel Andujar.

#4 Philadelphia Phillies

The season is not over just yet for the Philadelphia Phillies. Although they have to contend with the New York Mets, who have become one of the best teams in baseball, they still stand a chance.

The Phillies do not have a regular third baseman. They have been utilising Alec Bohm mostly this season. Although Bohm is a young player with defensive awareness and capability. Coupling him with Miguel Andujar may be beneficial for both of them.

#3 Cincinnati Reds

The Reds' 2022 season went irreparably pear-shaped a long time ago. If the Cincinnati Reds are able to acquire Andujar, they could mould him into a very decent, regular infielder. Mike Moustakas at third base will likely not stay in Cincinnati forever and could be a good foundation for Andujar as he enters the Reds organization.

#2 Kansas City Royals

One thing is for sure - the Kansas City Royals are in the midst of a pretty comprehensive rebuild. For this reason, the Royals will lead the MLB in rookie production this season. If Miguel Andujar were to join the Kansas City Royals, he would assume the role of a foundation in a younger team. It could be the dose of responsibility and purpose that Miguel Andujar is looking for.

#1 Detroit Tigers

Due to the underperformance of Jeimer Candelario, the Detroit Tigers are in the market for a dependable new third baseman. Candelario has hit only .181 this year, as his production has slowly dried up. Getting Andujar and Candelario the opportunity to play together at third base could have a positive impact on both players.

